Armed police and top detective on scene in Onehunga, south Auckland
Armed police and a top detective have descended on the south Auckland suburb of Onehunga.
A large police contingent at Lilac Grove includes officers with guns and detective inspector Scott Beard.
An ambulance is also at the scene.
A Stuff journalist saw 15 police cars surround a car with blacked out windows on the northern motorway travelling north. The car being pursued exited the motorway via the Mt Wellington off-ramp, to Lilac Grove.
