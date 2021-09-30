Large police presence in Onehunga, south Auckland ... read more

Armed police and top detective on scene in Onehunga, south Auckland

10:01, Sep 30 2021
A1rmed officers and an ambulance are at south Auckland suburb, Onehunga.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
A1rmed officers and an ambulance are at south Auckland suburb, Onehunga.

Armed police and a top detective have descended on the south Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

A large police contingent at Lilac Grove includes officers with guns and detective inspector Scott Beard.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard arriving at the scene in south Auckland, Onehunga.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Detective Inspector Scott Beard arriving at the scene in south Auckland, Onehunga.

A Stuff journalist saw 15 police cars surround a car with blacked out windows on the northern motorway travelling north. The car being pursued exited the motorway via the Mt Wellington off-ramp, to Lilac Grove.

An armed officer at the Lilac Grove scene
DAVID WHITE/STUFF
An armed officer at the Lilac Grove scene

More to follow

Stuff