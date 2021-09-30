Armed police and top detective on scene in Onehunga, south Auckland

A1rmed officers and an ambulance are at south Auckland suburb, Onehunga.

Armed police and a top detective have descended on the south Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

A large police contingent at Lilac Grove includes officers with guns and detective inspector Scott Beard.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard arriving at the scene in south Auckland, Onehunga.

A Stuff journalist saw 15 police cars surround a car with blacked out windows on the northern motorway travelling north. The car being pursued exited the motorway via the Mt Wellington off-ramp, to Lilac Grove.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An armed officer at the Lilac Grove scene

More to follow