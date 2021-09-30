Man 'pointed gun at officers, bystanders', before being shot in Hillsborough, Auckland

Counties Manukau police acting district commander Inspector Matt Srhoj speaks to media after an incident in Hillsborough on Thursday.

A man pointed a gun at police and at members of the public during a chase in Auckland, police say.

Counties Manukau police acting district commander Inspector Matt Srhoj fronted a press conference about the incident on Thursday afternoon.

It came after the man was shot by police and seriously injured in the Thursday morning incident.

David White stuff.co.nz A Hillsborough local describes the "chaotic" scene he witnessed as armed police converged on his street.

In an earlier statement, police said a pursuit began in the south Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu about 9am when a suspicious vehicle failed to stop for police.

A chase ensued, and a man got out of the car and into another car which was waiting for him on the side of the southwestern motorway.

The car was followed to Hillsborough in central Auckland, where it wound up in Lilac Grove and the man got out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Armed police detective inspector Scott Beard are at a scene of an incident at Lilac Grove in Hillsborough, Auckland.

He was acting in an “erratic” manner and pointed the gun at people numerous times, Srhoj said.

Officers shot him to “put the matter to an end”, and he was rushed to Auckland City Hospital.

He was in a serious, but stable condition on Thursday afternoon, Srhoj said.

Police said they had also took the driver into custody, and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The driver of the car has since been taken to Auckland City Hospital with minor injuries.

The men involved were known to police, Srhoj said, but he wouldn’t confirm if they were connected to a gang.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Armed officers and an ambulance are in the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough.

Srhoj said police wanted to hear from anyone who had videos of the pursuit.

It was an “incredibly fast-moving situation” where the public was definitely at risk, he said.

Srhoj reassured Hillsborough residents police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, but officers would remain the in area in coming days.

This was to gather information from people for the investigation and offer reassurance.

Anyone with information was asked to call 105.

Srhoj said the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified of the incident.

Charges would be laid at a later date, he said.

Earlier, a large police contingent quickly descended onto Lilac Grove, including officers with guns and detective inspector Scott Beard, who was seen taking statements from police colleagues.

A resident on Lilac Grove, who asked not to be named for her safety, said she hid with her children inside the family home, after hearing gunshots ring out.

“I heard the noise and knew exactly what was going on,” said the resident.

“I've lived here 20 years and we've never seen anything close to this. There were lots and lots of police outside, we just stayed hidden until the incident was over.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard arriving at the scene.

The woman, who lives down a long driveway, said she didn't see the incident unfold but reacted as quickly as possible.

“It wasn't very nice at all, quite scary.”

Another witness said he watched from his balcony as a grey sedan drove at high speed down Carlton St, pursued “bumper to bumper” by police cars shortly after 9am.

He said the car then raced to Lilac Grove, a dead end street heading down towards the shallow waters of the Manukau Harbour.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Detective inspector Scott Beard.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said he was stunned the car did not roll when it turned, given the speed at which it was travelling.

Another man living nearby, Santosh Puthran, said after the cars came flying by he heard four or five shots. The chaos was out of the ordinary for the sleepy suburb, Puthran said.

“It was such a quiet neighbourhood ... We never had any issues.”

Lilac Grove remains cordoned off at the Fredrick St intersection and a significant number of officers and detectives remain in the cul-de-sac.

One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its sirens on shortly after police arrived, while another left the scene about 10.20am.

David White/Stuff An armed officer at Lilac Grove.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched to the area on Thursday morning but was stood down.

Jordan Harris, 30, who lives nearby, said a stream of police cars and ambulances descended on the quiet street about 9.30am.

Officers with guns surrounded a house and ambulance staff ran down the driveway to a house overlooking the water, as a helicopter circled above.

“There was emergency ambulance staff running down a private driveway at the bottom of the road. The police helicopter was hovering above the bank for a while.

“Everyone’s quite concerned, everyone’s out on their porches, we can’t get any closer than 100 metres.

“Never, ever have I seen anything like this in my life, let alone in Hillsborough.

“It's all a bit chaotic.”

Earlier, a Stuff journalist saw 15 police cars surround a car with blacked-out windows on the northern motorway travelling north. The car being pursued left the motorway via the Mt Wellington off-ramp, towards Lilac Grove.

Puketāpapa local board deputy chairman Jon Turner said he was out for a run along Hillsborough Rd when he saw a police helicopter overheard and wondered what was going on.

The area was usually quiet, so it was shocking to hear what had happened, Turner said.

“It’s disturbing to have this happen in our community. We’re quite a tight-knit community and it’s quite a shock to the system to hear about.”

Turner said he hoped locals in the area were doing OK, as well as police involved in the incident.