Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, October 1

A Countdown supermarket in central Auckland is among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Countdown Victoria St West was visited by a Covid-positive person on September 28, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Fresho Mt Roskill was also added to the list after a visit on September 25, from 12.15pm to 1pm.

Countdown Victoria St West is the latest location of interest.

Earlier on Friday, Meat World in Onehunga, Sensational Chicken in Auckland CBD and a Z petrol station in Parnell were added to the list.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.