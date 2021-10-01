Mother and son killed in Whanganui crash

Police have released the names of the two people who died in a crash at Kaitoke near Whanganui last month.

A mother and her son were the two people killed in a car crash near Whanganui last month.

Police released the names of the two people who died in a crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke at 5.30pm on September 16.

It was Sarah Kay Moana, 32, from Tauranga, and her 6-year-old son Teawa Amiri Thomson.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people died at the scene. Another person was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the crash.