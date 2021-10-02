Couple hopes love dash to Covid hotspot can prove they're a match

Prashant Prakash has travelled to Botswana to see his wife, Nthabiseng Marope, for the first time in almost two years.

While New Zealanders abroad queue in their thousands to book sought-after MIQ spots, one man has left our shores for love.

And, for the first time in nearly two years, he can be with his wife.

Prashant Prakash arrived in Botswana a fortnight ago to live with his wife, Nthabiseng Marope, for the next few months as the couple attempt to show immigration officials they are together.

Originally from the southern African nation of about 2.3 million people, Prakash, 35, came to New Zealand in 1995. From 2013 to early 2019 he spent time in Botswana, where he met Marope, 27, at a restaurant. The pair started dating in May 2016.

Supplied Prakash and Nthabiseng Marope married in 2019. Now, they're trying to gather enough evidence to show they're a genuine couple.

After returning to New Zealand, Prakash again went to Botswana for a month in October 2019, when the pair married.

He came back to New Zealand and the couple planned for her to join him to study political science, but Covid-19 hit and the borders closed. Staying long term in Botswana isn’t really an option.

“I would love to live in that part of the world, but as a non-citizen there it makes it really hard. In Botswana everything is geared towards citizen empowerment.”

Prakash and Marope have been limited to digital contact through WhatsApp. He was working at Bunnings in Palmerston North, where he went to school, and studied through UCOL in 2020.

“[Marope] hasn’t even set foot in New Zealand yet. She’s been waiting... We’re both over the long distance. It’s been rough,” he said.

“Everything is on hold at the moment.”

Prakash said he’d spoken to an immigration agent who advised him to return to the Botswana capital Gaborone and spend three to six months living with Marope, hoping this will give them the evidence they need to prove they’re a couple.

Prakash has an initial 90-day visa for his stay, which can be renewed for another 90 days. He won’t be able to get a work permit, so will spend his time making videos about his experiences there while his wife is at work.

Ahead of his trip, Prakash packed his belongings into storage and headed into the unknown, as Covid-19 rages.

Botswana’s seven-day average of cases is about 600, half what it was at the end of August. There are about 5000 active cases and about 2500 people have died.

It took 45 hours for him to reach Botswana, where he had a rapid Covid test on arrival. The country is living under restrictions, including a 10pm-4am curfew and mandatory face masks.

“Everywhere you go, shops, banks, supermarkets, you are required to sanitise and get your temperature checked at the entrance before going in. There is no contract tracing system in place and there is definitely no social distancing.”

Prakash was trying to avoid crowds as best he could, but said people in Botswana had no choice but to go out and earn a living.

Otherwise, he’s catching up with old friends and, this weekend, will get out and about during the four-day weekend for the country’s 55th Independence Day celebrations.

Immigration NZ confirmed Prakash and Marope had no current visa applications.

She applied for a visitor visa in January 2019, based on a partnership with Prakash, but this was declined because there wasn’t sufficient evidence to meet the visa’s requirements.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Prakash travelled to Botswana just over a fortnight ago and plans to upload videos to YouTube about his experience in the African nation.

Immigration NZ needed to be sure such relationships were credible, genuine, stable and likely to endure, and applications were carefully considered, a statement said.

The evidence provided did not show Prakash and Marope had maintained their partnership over the previous three years on a genuine basis. A document showing they lived together in May 2018 didn’t prove they’d resided jointly for any longer period.

“This evidence was also not sufficient to show that [Marope] and [Prakash] had committed to a shared life with one another and had a level of stability within their partnership which suggests that the partnership is likely to endure.”

In February 2019, Marope requested her application be reconsidered, but this didn’t happen as Immigration officials didn't receive the necessary documents.

In July, she attempted to apply for a general visitor visa, but these are suspended due to New Zealand’s border restrictions.