Homestead at heart of squatter squabble to be made available for community use

The homestead at Mt Lees Reserve, near Halcombe, will be made available for the public after being vacant for the past 18 months, aside from squatters living on its veranda.

A plan is being formed to make the million-dollar homestead at Mt Lees Reserve, which has been empty for the past 18 months, available for community groups and schools to use.

The 29-hectare reserve near Halcombe is renowned for public walking tracks and an extensive collection of exotic and native plants, including a large kahikatea tree over 1000 years old and a bamboo grove.

But the district council had been unable to secure a new commercial lease for the building, which previously operated as a bed and breakfast.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The homestead operated as a commercial bed and breakfast for 18 years.

According to Oneroof.co.nz, the estate was valued at $1.1m in 2019. In the past year, the median Manawatū property value has increased by 36 per cent.

Many of the plants at Mt Lees were introduced by former owner and politician Ormond Wilson​, who gifted the land to the Crown in 1971.

Worboys met with members of Wilson’s family at the reserve on September 29. She said they endorsed future community use of the building, and the council was now drafting a management plan and figuring out how to get community members involved.

She said the 81 schools and early childhood centres taking part in Enviroschools programmes were an example of the sort of groups that would benefit from having access to the homestead.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The reserve is known for its public walking tracks, and is also a venue for private events.

The property has been the subject of a legal dispute after squatters occupied it in July, claiming it had been abandoned by the council.

Tararua woman Kerre-Ann Reddy​ cited an archaic law in a bid for the land, but legal experts Stuff spoke with said the claim had no merit in New Zealand law.

Even so, the matter had cost the council $14,500 in legal advice as of September 29.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A veranda at the Mt Lees homestead which squatters had been occupying.

The homestead has been empty since February 2020, when the council ended an 18-year B&B lease without a planned replacement.

According to correspondence between Reddy, the council and Manawatū police area prevention manager Inspector Ross Grantham​, released under the official information act, Reddy insisted she would be the legal owner of the property by September 20.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kerre-Ann Reddy, who denies being a squatter, told Stuff she never entered the homestead itself, but stayed in the sheltered areas available to the public.

“They [the council] are the lawful occupiers and the advice you have received about common law and allodial law is misguided,” Grantham told her.

He also referred her to the comments from legal experts in Stuff’s earlier reporting, saying it gave a fair explanation, and if Reddy again tried to occupy Mt Lees there would be legal consequences.

Reddy declined to comment, except to dispute that she had been a squatter.