Police appeal for information following suspicious fire at China research centre

Police want the public’s help following a suspicious fire and graffiti at the NZ Contemporary China Research Centre and Confucius Institute, at Victoria University.

Police want public assistance in an investigation into a suspicious fire at Victoria University.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the early hours of Friday, at a building on Kelburn Parade that houses the Contemporary China Research Centre and Confucius Institute.

A police spokeswoman said early indications were the fire was suspicious, and investigators wished to hear from anyone who was in the Kelburn Parade area around the time of the fire, at 3.15am.

The blaze came days after the building was vandalised with anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) phrases. The Confucius Institute is jointly-funded by the university and the Chinese Government.

READ MORE:

* Suspicious fire at China research centre in Wellington

* Universities tweak relationships with China to protect academic freedom and autonomy

* Government faces thorny decision after Supreme Court says China extradition could occur



In recent weeks, similar graffiti has shown up around campus, and the wider Kelburn area.

The spray-painted phrases include, "made in Wuhan", "Uyghur lives matter" and "the jig is up".

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police investigating a suspicious fire and graffiti at the NZ Contemporary China Research Centre and Confucius Institute, Kelburn Parade.

The Chinese word tianming 天命, has also appeared on campus. This refers to the "mandate of heaven", which is a cultural concept indicating the downfall of a dynasty – in this case, the CCP.

Those familiar with the issues say if the arson was politically motivated, it was more likely targeted at the CCP-funded Confucius Institute, as opposed to the research centre, which is run by the university.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 105, quoting the file number 211001/7254. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.