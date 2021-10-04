Man with Covid-19 in custody after escaping Auckland quarantine facility
A man with Covid-19 is in police custody after escaping an Auckland quarantine facility.
The positive case absconded from south Auckland’s Jet Park facility before being found and arrested by police outside an address in Māngere, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said police were notified shortly before 3.15pm and the man was arrested at 3.45pm.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: Government hikes fines for pandemic rule breakers to $12,000
* Covid-19: 24 new community cases in Delta outbreak including a case at Auckland's Mt Eden Prison
* Delayed Covid-19 transfers affect families: 'Major issues around food supplies'
He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King, said the escapee is a Covid-19 positive community case who has been in MIQ since Saturday October 2.
“The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach,” she said.
“We are investigating how this happened.”
On Monday during the 4pm live Covid-19 announcement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said someone had fled a quarantine facility but had since been found.
Ardern had been outlining the government’s three-step ‘roadmap’, which detailed the next three stages to reduce lockdown restrictions in Auckland.