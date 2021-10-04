Man with Covid-19 in custody after escaping Auckland quarantine facility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

A man with Covid-19 is in police custody after escaping an Auckland quarantine facility.

The positive case absconded from south Auckland’s Jet Park facility before being found and arrested by police outside an address in Māngere, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said police were notified shortly before 3.15pm and the man was arrested at 3.45pm.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A man positive with Covid-19 is in custody after fleeing the Jet Park MIQ facility in Auckland. (file photo)

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King, said the escapee is a Covid-19 positive community case who has been in MIQ since Saturday October 2.

“The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach,” she said.

“We are investigating how this happened.”

On Monday during the 4pm live Covid-19 announcement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said someone had fled a quarantine facility but had since been found.

Ardern had been outlining the government’s three-step ‘roadmap’, which detailed the next three stages to reduce lockdown restrictions in Auckland.