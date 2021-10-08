Covid-19: Whangārei businesses nervous about their fate following positive case

A weak positive test result returned by an essential worker in Whangārei is under investigation.

It’s a waiting game for Whangārei business owners, who are left to wonder whether their businesses will be returning to tighter operating restrictions.

This follows the announcement of a positive case in the Northland district, a person who initially returned a weak positive Covid-19 test in Whangārei on Monday, and was on Thursday evening confirmed to be a positive case.

It means an increased chance the Northland district could return to an alert level 3 environment, something Northland Chamber of Commerce CEO, Steve Smith thinks might “disrupt the social order”.

Northland Chamber of Commerce/Stuff Northland Chamber of Commerce CEO, Steve Smith (centre) is concerned social disorder could arise in Whangārei returning to level 3, following the positive Delta case in the district.

“First off, what does going into level 3 actually mean?” Smith asked.

“There’s a lot of stress, I suppose it was inevitable – but a lot of the businesses are quite brittle, especially with a lot of our regular economy in Auckland visitors not able to reach the district.

“I think, emotionally, going back to a level 3 situation would take a toll on our business owners. They’re not policemen, some people react badly when you have to enforce mask-wearing – it’s hard enough already with the financial side of things.”

National's health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said he has been contacted by numerous Northland business owners, all “very concerned”.

“For some, this may mean the end of their business. For others, it will be significantly damaging. So there's wide-ranging implications depending on what call is made,” he said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Just a couple of cars lined up for Covid-19 testing at a centre set up especially at Whangarei's Pohe Island on Thursday, following news a weak positive case had been detected.

Carl Compaan, owner of the labelling company Hotprintz said news of a Covid case in the district was a “kick in the guts”.

The business operated with skeleton staff during the previous level 3. Being unable to operate at full capacity, as well as the border with Auckland meant their printing company was unable to meet particular job demands.

A move to level 3 for a second time would spell a gloomy future for the company.

“The fact we don’t even have dates or certainty just makes it impossible to plan as a business,” said Compaan.

“We had machinery which we needed to have installed, level 3 means spending money but not getting to see the results of it. It’s just frustrating.”

Barbara Snelgar, acting manager for Whangārei-based flooring supplier Floorcraft, said business owners wouldn’t respond well to news of a return to increased lockdown restrictions.

“It’s people’s livelihoods, you can’t expect people to be able to keep adjusting to different level changes with such short turnarounds,” said Snelgar.

“A shift to level 3 will slow things down, some businesses are better suited to cope with that than others. Hospitality for example, they’re going to really feel it.”

Nowhere in Whangarei has been identified as a location of interest yet, the case was an essential worker who was based in Auckland. The test returned positive during routine surveillance at a Whangārei community testing centre.