Sale of Adrian Burr and Peter Tatham's art collection set to be NZ's highest-grossing auction

A sprawling collection owned by two prominent figures in the Kiwi art scene is soon to go under the hammer, in what's predicted to be New Zealand's highest-grossing auction ever.

It includes furnishings, artefacts, and notable pieces from the likes of Colin McCahon​, Max Gimblett​, Ngaio Marsh​ and Séraphine Pick​.

Peter Tatham died in March 2017, followed by his partner Adrian Burr in December 2020, and their estate is now being settled.

Leigh Melville​, art director at Auckland’s Art+Object auction house, said their art collection had a projected sale total of $9-$10 million.

The collection includes high-profile pieces, such as the lauded St. Matthew: lightening artwork by Colin McCahon,​ and Michael Parekōwhai​’s famous A Peak in Darien, which depicts a bronze bull on a piano, and featured in Parekōwhai’s 2011 exhibition in Venice.

Supplied Kiwi artist Michael Parekowhai’s sculture, A Peak in Darien.

Melville’s co-director Ben Plumbly​ said if St Matthew: lightening sold, it could become the highest-value artwork sold at auction in this country.

Melville added that St Matthew: lightening and A Peak in Darien were each alone worth “well over a million dollars”.

Supplied Colin McCahon, St Matthew Lightning.

Plumbly said record new prices could also be set for artists such as Shane Cotton​, Bill Hammond​, Paul Dibble​, and Frances Hodgkins​.

The most expensive contemporary artwork ever sold in New Zealand was by the British artist Banksy, which sold for $1.7 million in Auckland in March.

A Colin McCahon painting which sold for $1.35 million is the most expensive piece by a New Zealand artist ever sold.

From having Parekōwhai’s famous bronzed creature in the garden to using works by the likes of Dick Frizzell and McCahon to adorn walls, Burr and Tatham, who have both passed within recent years, ensured darlings of the art market were commonplace within their abodes.

Melville describes their main place of residence, a “beautiful home” in Herne bay, and Adrian’s office by Auckland's Viaduct, as being almost galleries in their own right, brimming with awe-inspiring artworks and artefacts that would put most museums to shame.

And yet, while the two were known to surround themselves in art forms of opulence,they were also staunch supporters of less established artists and works.

Burr and Tatham’s love for art did not begin and end with ownership.

Artist Phil Price, known for his impressive kinetic works, wasn’t always a regular name on the art scene. Burr and Tatham changed that, Price says.

Supplied Adrian Burr and Peter Tatham were known for their philanthropy as much as they were their impressive art collection.

“Adrian and Peter set me along my way in the early days,” he says, describing how they co-funded the purchase of one of his first large sculptures, and then gifted it to Auckland where it now sits within the Viaduct.

“It did a lot for me, and not just financially – it was a huge confidence booster too.”

Price says there would be “no one in the history of New Zealand” who would have supported artists in the way that Adrian and Peter did.

Adrian Burr, a property developer, and partner Tatham, an interior designer, had become as known for their philanthropy over the years as much as they had their art collection.

Supplied Phil Price credits much of the success of his wind activated kinetic sculptures to Burr and Tatham.

They had been the founding benefactors of Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre, and were supportive of the establishment of places like the Auckland Theatre Company, and the rebuild of the Auckland Art Gallery.

In 2019 the duo’s support of the Arts Foundation of New Zealand was recognised with a Laureate Award in their names: The Burr-Tatham Trust Award.

Jo Blair, Arts Foundation lead, said it had seemed “so fitting” that Adrian had come on board as the foundation’s donor in 2019. “It was named the Burr-Tatham Laureate to honour Peter’s passing, and it signifies the legacy of these remarkable philanthropists,” she says.

Blair describes Adrian as “one of those genuine art lovers,” touching on how his interest and curiosity meant he backed a wide range of artists - from emerging to established, across all genres.

“Peter and Adrian’s generosity kicked off a new era for us, and we know they changed the lives of many of our artists too.”

Supplied Jo Blair, lead of the Arts Foundation.

Artist Shane Bosher was the 2021 recipient of the Burr-Tatham Arts Laureate Award. He says it means “a great deal” that the Laureate that he was awarded this year was made possible by Burr and Tatham’s past generosity.

“When I was the Artistic Director of Silo Theatre, Adrian and Peter became two of our founding patrons,” he explains.

“They chose to back a company which was still finding its voice, figuring out what it had to say to the world. Year-on-year they made significant contributions which underpinned the development of the company and the artists we worked with.”

Supplied Leigh Melville and Ben Plumbly, co-directors of Auckland auction house Art+Object.

It feels as though the conversation has come full circle, says Bosher.

“They leave behind such an indelible mark.”

Supplied Shane Cotton's Tiki artwork in situ, part of Burr and Tatham’s collection.

The auction has been rescheduled to November 11–13. It will take place at the Art+Object auction house in Auckland.