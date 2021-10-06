Police seek 29 walkers of Mt Albert path near where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found

Police investigating the alleged murder of Lena Zhang Harrap are seeking to identify a number of people seen on CCTV walking through a walkway near where she was found dead.

Police have identified 29 people walking the path linking Grande Ave and Summit Dr between 7.30am and 10.10am on September 22, Auckland City West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

The majority of the peoples' identities are unknown and police are working to establish their identities so they can be spoken to.

StarJam/Supplied Police seeking 29 people seen walking through Mt Albert walkway on day of Lena Zhang Harrap’s death.

Baber said despite an arrest being made – a 31-year-old man has been charged – it was important the investigation team was able to speak to everyone who used the walkway on the morning she died.

“We know this walkway was frequented by a significant number of people, and it’s vital that we are able to identify and speak with everyone who used this walkway on the morning Lena was killed,” Baber said.

“It’s important that any information, no matter how small or irrelevant you think it may be, is provided to police.”

He stressed police were not seeking anyone else in relation to Zhang's death.

Anyone who used the walkway or was in the immediate vicinity around Grande Ave or Summit Dr on the morning of Wednesday September 22 is asked to contact the investigation team on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).

HEART KIDS/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap attending a Heart Kids Easter event.

The body of 27-year-old Zhang was found two weeks ago by people walking in an area of bush near the walkway on Auckland’s Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

Zhang was last seen by family on the morning she died, when she left her Mt Albert home for her regular walk along a well trodden route.

News of her death rocked the community, and there was an outpouring of grief from friends, family, community members and former teachers, as well as those who didn’t know her.

Zhang, who had Down Syndrome and was visually impaired, was described by neighbours as being “always smiling”.

She was remembered by her former school principal as a “delightful child,” and as a person who was “full of life”.

Following her death, her family asked the public to donate to the charities Heart Kids and Starjam, while locals continued to offer floral tributes and cards at the walkway she carried out her final walk.