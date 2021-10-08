The parent tax: How child support is scooped up by the state

A quarter of a million kids live in families with a child support arrangement. But many never see any money.

Fathers who pay child support that gets scooped up by the state instead of going to their children say the system is heartless and unfair on struggling families. National Correspondent Michelle Duff reports.

Since splitting with his ex-partner nine years ago, sales rep Anthony Mildren has paid at least $1000 a month in child support for his two daughters, via a private arrangement.

But a few months ago, the children’s mother was forced to leave her job for health reasons.

After she applied for the sole parent benefit, Mildren started getting notifications from Inland Revenue (IR) that he had to stop paying her child support.

“They said you're to pay us, stop paying your ex-wife, everything comes to us,” Mildren says.

“My parents always said; ‘Don’t upset your mum, and don't upset the IRD.’ I said ‘I’ll do what you want, I don't want to get offside with you’.”

Mildren began paying IR, as his ex-partner struggled to get by on the sole parent benefit.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Sales rep Anthony Mildren says he just wanted the child support money he paid to go to his children.

$150m intercepted each year

What happened to Mildren and his ex-partner (who took part in this story, but we've agreed not to name) is not an anomaly.

On Monday, Stuff revealed that more than $150m of child support collected by Inland Revenue each year goes straight into government coffers, instead of to kids.

That's because of a decades-old rule that says if the primary caregiver is on the sole parent benefit, the state is entitled to take child support to recoup the cost of welfare.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft has joined family law experts in calling for the "illogical and unjust” law to be repealed, saying it creates two classes of children and drives single parents, usually mothers, further into poverty.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft: “The current law creates at least two classes of children.”

And fathers, some of whose child support payments cover the entire cost of their ex-partners benefit of $406.78 a week, say it’s not fair their kids don’t see it.

“This policy is no way for the good of the children, it's designed as a tax scheme, keeping single mothers in near poverty until the child starts going to school,” one dad said.

“The main beneficiary is the IRD and the main target is working males, at the expense of women and children.”

To qualify for the sole parent benefit, primary caregivers have to apply for what's known as a “formula assessment” from Inland Revenue. That's so the tax department can work out how much to charge the other parent in child support.

That money is kept by the government. The moment the primary caregiver starts work, their kids are entitled to the money again.

Figures provided by IR under the Official Information Act suggest this impacts around 75,000 carers. Around 92 per cent of sole parent beneficiaries are women.

Research shows passing on child support payments can improve relationships between parents and children, prevent neglect and abuse, alleviate poverty and lift kid's wellbeing.

New Zealand is the only country out of Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom that does not have some form of child support pass-on.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni told Stuff she agrees the scheme is discriminatory, and child support pass-on is in the “medium-term” work programme.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Anthony Mildren says having an amicable relationship with his ex-partner was a saving grace.

A private arrangement

For Anthony Mildren and his family, things only improved after they enlisted professional support.

After weeks of being shunted between IR and Work and Income, they enlisted beneficiary advocate Karen Pattie to argue that they should be able to keep their private arrangement.

Now, Mildren can pay his ex directly and it’s treated like income for her benefit rate, which means the children still get to see a chunk of it.

“The saving grace is that I have a very good relationship with my ex-wife, so we could talk to each other,” Mildren says. “It was a very frustrating and trying time for her, and I’m just trying to support my family, which I’ve always done. It’s stressful at a time you don't need it, and as soon as they [IR] got involved it made the situation worse.

“If we weren't on talking terms, we would have just been taken advantage of by the system, and it could have really messed up our relationship after the divorce.”

Mildren and his ex-wife say if Pattie hadn't stepped in to resolve things, they would have still been fighting the system or given up entirely.

“Everyone needs a Karen.”

An Inland Revenue spokeswoman said it could not answer questions about specific cases, but that generally beneficiaries could not stop a child support calculation. “Where a receiving parent is on a benefit, Inland Revenue will look to recoup the child support money, irrespective of any private agreement.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Beneficiaries Advocacy and Information Service manager Karen Pattie says beneficiaries are being forced to apply for child support, even in situations where it is dangerous for them.

No choice

Most parents don’t get a resolution like Mildren and his ex-wife.

The law states primary carers have to apply for child support unless there are compelling circumstances.

This is done to satisfy a main aim of the Child Support Act 1991, which is to recoup the cost of welfare.

Work and Income say its policy is to explain the child support form to applicants before sending it to IR, and there are cases where it would not be enforced.

But many women spoken to by Stuff say they had never seen the form or had any idea applying for child support through IR was compulsory, often until they heard from ex-partners.

This includes where there had been domestic violence.

Advocate Karen Pattie says this practice has increased since the Covid-19 outbreak, when Work and Income shifted to electronic forms.

She had several instances where applications for child support had been made automatically, and where it was not safe due to a history of abuse. “It’s just a form that [Work and Income] case managers click and send to IR. They shouldn't be able to send it away without having that discussion.”

In one case, Pattie says she had to ask a Work and Income staffer three times what exactly the form was he was filling out before he admitted it was for child support.

Work and Income Group General Manager Client Experience and Design Karen Bishop says it would be “really concerned” if child support forms had been sent to Inland Revenue without the client properly understanding or providing consent.

“There are a number of situations in which pursuing child support payments is not the best option, including where this would create a risk of violence for the primary carer. In these cases, we do not request a formula assessment from IR.”

Bishop says the issue will be raised with regional managers, and a message sent to staff reminding them of the policy.

Sole parents who refuse to name the father and apply for child support used to have benefits cut. This Section 70a sanction was scrapped at the advice of Welfare Expert Advisory Group in April 2020.