Man found dead after police called to 'disorder incident' in Birkenhead, North Shore

Police found the man's body outside the Chelsea Bay Residences, an apartment complex in Birkenhead.

A man has been found dead after police were called to a “disorder incident” in the North Shore suburb of Birkinhead.

Police said they were called shortly before 4.30am, and a body was found outside a property on Rawene Rd.

Inspector Danny Meade said: “The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and staff are speaking with people who were at the address as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

More to come.