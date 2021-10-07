Covid-19: First Waikato case crossed Auckland border, returned with the virus

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 got into Waikato via a person who crossed the border into Auckland and back again.

Covid-19 entered the Waikato through a person who crossed the border into Auckland, before returning with the virus.

The news comes amid reports of increased levels of traffic flying down two unpatrolled roads across the northern boundary, near Onewhero and Port Waikato.

Waikato’s latest lockdown was prompted by two community cases announced on Sunday. On Thursday, five cases were announced in Hamilton and Raglan and the level 3 zone was extended further south.

The first Covid case in Hamilton had travelled into Auckland and out again, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in Thursday’s press conference.

READ MORE:

* Gang members in Waikato Covid-19 outbreak

* Covid-19: nine new community cases in Waikato, no immediate border changes

* Parts of Waikato to move to Level 3 after two new Covid-19 positive cases



Chris McKeen/Stuff The index case in Hamilton travelled into Auckland and out again, Covid response minister Chris Hipkins said (file photo).

He did not know if the person had gang affiliations. Stuff understands the first cases of Covid-19 in the region, from Hamilton East and Raglan, have gang affiliations and that border crossings exposed them to the virus.

A resident of Onewhero Village, near the northern border, said traffic was flying across two roads left unpatrolled on the boundary.

As soon as the Waikato moved into alert level 3, while Auckland remained in alert level 4, the traffic on the road out of the city doubled, said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He had seen between 30 and 40 cars a day travelling down Wairamarama-Onewhero Road and Port Waikato Waikaretu Road without being checked.

Before lockdown, the road was used by about 15 cars a day, by locals.

He said vans full of people, Range Rovers and Porsches were frequent travellers through the boundary. They were not locals.

“The cars we are seeing coming through, it’s been unreal.”

Cars were speeding in the early hours of the morning, which was particularly frustrating, he said.

“They are in a hurry and not supposed to be here.”

Police were aware of the traffic, he said, and were only patrolling periodically. On Thursday, he had not seen a police car for two or three days.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett said Waikato was paying for one person’s decision to illegally enter Auckland.

“It blows me away that they don’t just put two checkpoints in.

“Covid-19 is in Raglan now, it’s frustrating. We are doing our best and locking down.”

Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett said the whole of Waikato was paying for the person’s decision to illegally enter Auckland and there should be consequences.

“Why are they not doing something about that? It was obviously illegal activity.”

People who are desperate to break the rules will find a way, he said. But this person has been caught, and there needed to be consequences.

The majority of people were trying their best, and following the rules. He said the absence of a sanction gave the perception there were different rules for different people.

He said it was frustrating that it took four days for the public to be told where the virus entered the region.

“The community deserves better than that. We deserved that information about locations of interest immediately, so people can protect their communities.”

Police inspector John Thornley said police had patrols working 24/7 in areas with unsealed roads on Auckland’s southern boundary.

He said staff were stopping all vehicles they encountered to ensure travel was permitted.

“These rural roads are currently being patrolled and anyone found in these areas attempting to cross the boundary can expect to face enforcement action as a result.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff There were five checkpoints between Auckland and Waikato, with one at the Mercer off ramp/Koheroa Rd.

Thornley said police received information from people in the community with number plates of cars travelling through the area, but checks found they were all local residents.

“Officers are working around the clock to stop people and check any movement is permitted under Alert Level 3 restrictions.”

There were five southern checkpoints between Auckland and the Waikato region.

There were checkpoints on East Coast Rd near Waharau Regional Park, Mangatawhiri Rd/Koheroa Rd/State Highway 2 off ramp and the Mercer off ramp/ Koheroa Rd, State Highway 1/Oram Rd and Pukekawa-Churchill/Highway 22 and Highway 22/Logan Rd.

People were encouraged to report any information about border breaches to 105 to be followed up.