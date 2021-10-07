Round the Bays 2022: Registrations open for 50th anniversary event

About 34,000 people took part in the 2020 Ports of Auckland Round the Bays.

Those hoping to don their trainers and tackle New Zealand’s largest running event can express their interest now, as registrations for the Ports of Auckland Round the Bays have opened.

The Stuff Events-supported fun run makes for a prime summer activity, not least because its arrival marks the 50th anniversary for the event.

Due to take place on March 6, 2022, it’s likely there will be celebrations aplenty.

To commemorate the milestone, Round the Bays will be adding novel newcomers to its line up, including limited-edition tee shirts, commemorative medals and personalised participant bibs.

Supplied Registrations have opened for Round the Bays fun run event in Auckland.

To mark the 50 years, Round the Bays will be offering $50,000 in cash to the Heart Foundation, while Stuff Events have launched a $50,000 Youth Sports Fund - $10,000 will be awarded every year, for five years.

First held in 1972, the coastal track and yearly event has played host to hundreds of thousands of Kiwis over the years, each who have pounded the pavement in search of the 8.4km finish line.

Its first ever race, which saw 792 registered participants with handwritten bib numbers, has since expanded to become New Zealand’s most sought after fun run, with thousands of participants each year.

Supplied Round the Bays has created unique models and t-shirts to celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary.

Touching on the history of the event, Round the Bays event manager, Vanessa Fleming, said those who took part in the run as children with their parents are now parents themselves, bringing along their own kids.

“It’s been a drawcard team-building event year after year, or a reason to get into your favourite fancy dress,” she said.

The race traverses Auckland’s coastline and kicks off on Quay St beside Spark Arena, before sweeping through the bays to finish in St Heliers Bay.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ports of Auckland Round The Bays event attracts thousands each year. (file photo)

A fun run by nature, it welcomes runners, joggers and walkers of varying ages and fitness levels, and even those who want to tackle it costume clad.

“It’s about getting out and having fun,” said Fleming.