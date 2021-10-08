On edge on the border - fears of Covid-19 escaping sieve-like Waikato cordon

Police and Defence Force personnel at a checkpoint at the State Highway 1 Mercer off ramp.

Travel holes in Auckland’s Covid-19 boundary and open floodgates exiting Waikato is generating fear amongst the region’s southern leaders that the virus isn’t far away.

Stuff counted more than 20 roads that cross the southern and eastern Covid-19 borders around Waikato, and only spot checks stood between travellers skipping through alert levels.

Covid-19 was brought into the region after someone crossed the border into Auckland before returning with the virus, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at Thursday’s press conference.

The news came amid reports of increased levels of traffic flying down two unpatrolled roads across the Waikato’s northern boundary, near Onewhero and Port Waikato.

The Waikato border was put in place after cases of the virus were found in Raglan and Hamilton East, and was extended to cover Waitomo, Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts on Thursday.

Taupō and the South Waikato District both remain at Level 2, and the sieve-like border was putting the districts’ mayors on edge.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock said she was “nervous” for the district.

“It’s scary to think that the virus is in the Waikato and right on our doorstep,” she said.

“There is such a greater risk of transmission with this Delta variant so it’s important that we follow all the protocols that we’ve been asked to follow.

“I see the borders are soft borders so it is extra important to respect the boundary and don’t travel across the alert levels as we don’t want it brought into our district.”

Shattock, who is also double vaccinated, encouraged others to do the same.

“It is essential that South Waikato steps up our testing and vaccinations. Currently, our vaccination rates aren’t good,” she said.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock

Speaking after just receiving his second Covid-19 vaccination, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the town was “desperate to keep open”.

“I have believed for a reasonable time now that an economic response should be as high a priority,” he said.

“I certainly appreciate the reprieve at this stage that is for sure. We have had no evidence of it down here and are taking all precautions, everyone is trying to remain upbeat, but I can tell if you scratch the surface off people are starting to get quite worried.

“We have still got the southern traffic which is good but there are lots of businesses now starting to say it doesn’t feel good.”

Trewavas said although he feels for those who have been in higher alert levels for longer, the subsequent impact on Taupō was clear.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas

“We are only a patch on what Auckland would feel obviously but in another couple of weeks things will be starting to bite because your outgoings don't stop,” he said.

“I am trying to get around as many businesses as I can. We can't sort of help financially but if there is any pastoral care or whatever people need, we are certainly trying to connect them with the right agencies that is for sure.”

There are 25 positive Waikato cases, and the Level 3 restriction was set to be reviewed on Monday.

At the northern boundary between Auckland, there were two ways to cross the Waikato River to travel into Waikato, but only one had a checkpoint.

People could travel down River Road and across the river, before finding a spiderweb of roads that intersected with the Covid-19 boundary.

Stuff counted more than 10 roads that intersected with the boundary and into the region.

There were checkpoints at State Highway 1, where the road crossed the river, at the Mercer off-ramp that connected to Koheroa Rd and Mercer Ferry Rd and at the off-ramp onto Oram Rd

Once across the river, there was a checkpoint near the Onewhero Golf Course with police officers at the Pukekawa Churchill Rd and Highway 22 intersection and the Logan Rd and Highway 22 intersection.

Forest roads and farm land were also exposed to rule-breakers trying to cross into Waikato.

Wairamarama-Onewhero Road and Port Waikato Waikaretu Road were both unmonitored and 30 to 40 cars a day had been flying through, an Onewhero Village resident said.

SUPPLIED A car at the intersection of Waikaretu Valley Rd and Highway 22, which leads across the Covid-19 boundary between Auckland and Waikato.

As soon as the Waikato moved into alert level 3, while Auckland remained in alert level 4, the traffic on the road out of the city doubled, said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Cars and dirt-bikes were also wandering through farm land to get across the boundary, often getting lost, he said.

There were four checkpoints on roads between Auckland and the Waikato region, west of the Waikato River.

There were checkpoints Mangatawhiri Rd/Koheroa Rd/State Highway 2 off ramp and the Mercer off ramp/ Koheroa Rd, State Highway 1/Oram Rd and Pukekawa-Churchill/Highway 22 and Highway 22/Logan Rd.

Police inspector John Thornley said police had patrols working 24/7 in areas with unsealed roads on Auckland’s southern border.

“These rural roads are currently being patrolled and anyone found in these areas attempting to cross the boundary can expect to face enforcement action as a result.”

Thornley said police received information from people in the community with number plates of cars travelling through the area, but checks found they were all local residents.