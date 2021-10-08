Fisherman rescued after being swept off rocks near Auckland's Bethells Beach

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

A fisherman had to be rescued after being swept off the rocks at a West Auckland beach on Friday, just days after lockdown restrictions were eased for the region.

The man was swept off some rocks while fishing at O’Neill’s Bay, near Bethells Beach, shortly after 1pm.

The Bethells Beach Surf Club Search and Rescue Squad responded to the incident, along with police, and police’s Eagle helicopter dropped a swimmer into the water to help the man get to shore.

SLSNR/Supplied A fisherman was swept off the rocks at O'Neill's Bay on Friday.

Lifeguards then transported the man back to the club’s first-aid room to treat him for hypothermia, before he was flown to hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter.

A second person who threw the man an angel ring was also checked over by lifeguards but didn’t need medical assistance.

Lifeguard James Lea, who attended the rescue, said there were rough conditions on Friday due to onshore winds.

The man had a life jacket on, and although it was ill-fitting, Lea said, it made a difference in the situation.

“We had the exact same incident this time last year with a fisher swept off the rocks at O’Neill’s. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and our squads ended up recovering his body a few days after he went missing.”

Lea said it was vital people wore life jackets that fit well, as the man’s life jacket ended up coming off in the water.

SLSNR/Supplied The man was flown to hospital following the incident.

“While it was still useful as a flotation device, by the time the rescuers arrived he was pretty exhausted. It was the combination of the life jacket and the angel ring that helped keep him afloat long enough to be rescued.”

The incident was a reminder fishing from the rocks was dangerous, Lea said, and not currently allowed under alert level 3 restrictions. People could however, fish off the beach.

“However, if you see someone in trouble and need the surf lifeguards, no matter where you are in New Zealand, call 111 and ask for police.”

Earlier this week, SLSNR urged Aucklanders not to flock to dangerous west coast beaches as outdoor recreation opened up across the region.

At the time, Lea had said conditions at west coast beaches were “very risky” right now.

“Even if the swells don’t appear to be large, the rip currents can be deceptively strong.”

Lea asked people only swim or surf at beaches such as Piha, Muriwai and Karekare if they had experience with the beaches’ conditions.

“Even then – take extra precautions like having someone on the shore watching you, so they can call for help if you get into trouble.”