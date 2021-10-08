Date for next release of managed isolation rooms revealed

The MIQ facility at the Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie, Auckland. The next release of rooms will become available next week.

More spots for managed isolation rooms in November, December and January will be released next week.

The release will be on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 am for about 2900 rooms across the three months, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE.)

The lobby will open at 9am.

In a post on its twitter page, the MBIE said there was no advantage to arriving in the lobby early.

This will be the fourth round of virtual lobbies offering up the hotly contested managed isolation rooms.

In the third round of the lobby, managed isolation rooms for between October and January opened at noon on Tuesday, October 5. The queue grew from 25,100 at noon to 28,406 people vying for the 3718 rooms.

It was the first opportunity for New Zealanders to book for January, with all available rooms snapped up in 55 minutes.

Following a pause on MIQ bookings, the Government launched the virtual lobby system in September designed to address inequities created by bots and automated scripts.

RNZ A Kiwi stranded in Queensland due to the lack of MIQ spots says she should be able to self-isolate in her own home.

Once people arrive in the lobby users are randomised into a queue, and the system will gradually allow people through the website to secure a room.

The new system has faced criticism, including a petition signed by nearly 23,000 people, calling for a fairer process.