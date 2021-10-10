Covid-19: Anger as Northlanders prepare for the worst

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Government is pushing back against suggestions it has lost control of the Delta outbreak as angry Northland locals prepare for the worst after a woman refused to tell police who she met while carrying the virus during a trip to the region.

Questions are also being asked about a Bay of Plenty person testing positive after being given permission to move house from Auckland. Local MP Simon Bridges questioned why the person had been allowed to cross the Auckland border in the process of moving to Katikati.

The government recently announced exemptions for people who were relocating house.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, a drive through vaccination centre in Hastings.

Former Māori Party MP and Te Tai Tokerau border control co-ordinator Hone Harawira said he was “p....d off” about the Northland breach.

The woman is understood to be a sex worker who travelled to Northland with another woman after entering with false papers as an essential worker.

She is refusing to co-operate with details of where she went and had contact with while there. She tested positive after arriving back in Auckland.

Police are still attempting to locate the second woman, who they have identified.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejected suggestions the outbreak was out of control after 34 more cases were confirmed yesterday, including three more in the Waikato.

The Government moved Northland from alert level 2 to alert level 3 late on Friday evening, but Ardern said that was because the woman had refused to co-operate.

“What we have in this situation is a highly precautionary approach and that is the right one.”

Meanwhile, Ardern said there was no evidence to support allegations by NZ First leader Winston Peters, also circulating on social media, that the woman had been travelling with a prominent gang leader, who Peters named as Mongrel Mob spokesman Harry Tam.

Ardern said police had told her there was no evidence of that, and had confirmed to her the woman’s travelling companion was another woman.

Tam has also confirmed he wasn’t in Northland and is demanding an apology from Peters.

Harawira pointed the finger at the Government, saying it had been charged with “putting up prison walls” around Auckland but left every third window open.

Harawira said he knew of farmers letting people cross borders through their land, people with MBIE exemptions to look at an orchard heading off fishing with mates afterwards, and even people with exemptions for tangi whose whānau had asked them to stay away.

Mana Movement leader and former Māori Party MP Hone Harawira, who has been instrumental in setting up Northland checkpoints.

The woman is believed to have travelled around the region, to places including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland. The likely dates were October 2 to 6.

Pehiāweri Marae chairperson Pauline Hopa said there had been a rush of people wanting to get vaccinated through her marae, on the outskirts of Whangārei, since the news broke, almost triple from the same time a week ago.

Experts have warned Northland’s low vaccination rate – just 68 per cent have received their first dose, compared with 85 per cent in Auckland – has made it “ very vulnerable” to an outbreak.

Hopa said the scariest thing for Northlanders as not knowing which locations the positive Covid case visited.

Northland Covid-19 vaccination centre sees "massive" rise in visitors following positive case in the region

“You’re checking, checking. Nothing, nothing. And you start to think, oh, why is that?

“To hear the circumstances [of how the woman got across the border] just makes you hōhā.”

Northland has good hospitals but there are questions around whether there would be enough resources if Covid gets away on them, Hopa said.

“That’s why we really believe that vaccination is our only tool to actually weaken the impact of … Delta. It’s the only thing we have got to ward it off.”

In Kawakawa, where the case is believed to have visited, Ngati Hine leader Pita Tipene said people were angry and frustrated that a person had been so “irresponsible” as to put people’s lives at risk.

Tipene had been working at the border checkpoint through the day and said there was a building anxiety about how bad the situation might get given how widely the case had travelled.

He said it was bad enough the woman had travelled through the region, but that she wasn’t co-operating had stirred up a lot of resentment towards her.

“Not only are lives at risk, but so are our freedoms and our economy,” he said. “While it might be short-term now, we’re quite worried...about how much longer it might last.”

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Whangārei clinic director Dr Moira Chamberlain said her clinic would be practising at a heightened level three… in full PPE and masks.

“Our (vaccination) levels aren’t brilliant, but they are better than far north. Mid-far north the rates are extremely low. I think that’s probably why the government has acted quite quickly. We have a big vulnerable population out there which could potentially decimate if it got hold.

“We have vulnerable members, elderly, unvaccinated with other co-morbidities make them much more vulnerable, unfortunately. “

Anti-vaccination messages had also got a foothold, she said.

“There is a bit of an anti-vaccination movement up here, there have been doctors that have spoken out against vaccination which hasn’t helped matters. In my experience, and only anecdotally, I feel like people are more compliant this time around than the first lockdown.

“I think people are a bit more scared of the delta variant, but there’s still a lot of misinformation out there and there’s a lot of people who are hesitant rather than against. They’re frightened and some have gone down the misinformation rabbit hole and talked themselves into thinking its unsafe and not understanding the facts around it.”

Meanwhile, the risk associated with the Katikati case is considered low, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person lived in Pukekohe, Auckland, and was in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

The Ministry of Health believes the risk is low as the person was vaccinated, had been tested regularly, and was a user of the Covid-19 tracer app.

The person had been permitted to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they were in the process of shifting house, the Ministry of Health said. They had been having regular surveillance testing as part of this approval.

The person was tested at least five times since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was October 5.

All five of those tests were negative.

The latest test result had a high CT value, usually seen in the early or late stage of infection, and is under further investigation, including a repeat test, the ministry said.

The person had reported no symptoms apart from regular seasonal hayfever and a runny nose.