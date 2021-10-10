Motorcyclist dies overnight after crash in Whangārei, Northland

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, north of Whangārei, at an intersection in Kauri. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died overnight after a crash with a car in Northland’s Whangārei.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Richards Road in Kauri, north of central Whangārei, at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorbike rider was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, the rider died from their injuries overnight, police said on Sunday morning.

Police’s serious crash unit has been advised.

The northbound lane of the road, which links Whangārei with Kawakawa, was closed for several hours while police examined the scene, but it has since re-opened.