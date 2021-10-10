One person dead following crash in Auckland's North Shore

A person has died following a multiple vehicle crash on Auckland’s North Shore. (file photo)

A person has died following a multi-car crash in the north Auckland suburb of Mairangi Bay.

Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and East Coast Road in Windsor Park, Mairangi Bay around 3pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said.

There were no significant injuries in the other three vehicles.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.