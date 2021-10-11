Drivers seriously injured in east Auckland crash
Two people have been seriously injured following a two-car accident in east Auckland.
Emergency services were called to a crash on Highbrook Drive at 6.20am on Monday. The crash happened just past the motorway off-ramp, 1km west of El Kobar Drive.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response unit, as well as a manager have been called to the accident.
Traffic controls are in place, with diversions along Highbrook Drive.
MORE TO COME.