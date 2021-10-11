Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 11

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A takeaway in the Auckland suburb of Mount Roskill is the latest addition to the list of locations linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Three Kings Takeaways, at 501 Mount Albert Road, was visited by a Covid case on seven days between October 3 and October 9, between 10.30am and 11.59pm on each day.

People who have visited the location at the specific times listed are asked to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if symptoms arise.

Google Maps/Supplied Three Kings Takeaways is the latest addition to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.

Earlier on Monday, several supermarkets in Auckland were added to the locations list.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The story of the Delta community case

* A cautious Jacinda Ardern will make alert level decision today, as campaign resumes for another week



Pak ‘n Save stores in Albany, Sylvia Park and Royal Oak had all been visited by Covid cases between September 30 and October 6.

Snap Printing in Rosedale was also added to the list for the date October 4.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There are 369 locations of interest linked to the Delta outbreak. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health’s list also indicates a positive case visited the Kingswood Manor Motel in Whangārei on October 3 and 4.

People who were at the motel between 9pm on October 3 and 10.15am on October 4 are advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Other Auckland locations added on Monday afternoon include a Bunnings in Glenfield, the Kumeū Laundromat, and BNT Automative in Grafton.

There are hundreds of locations of interest across the North Island, with most in Auckland and some in the Waikato and Northland regions.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.