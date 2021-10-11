Child rescued by kayaker as Aucklanders flock to beaches amid relaxed Covid rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions (first published October 4).

Divers, a fisherman and a 9-year-old girl had to be saved from the waters across Auckland over the weekend after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) was called to four separate incidents where people had gone into the water.

On Friday, a man fishing off the rocks at West Auckland’s O’Neills Bay was rescued. Two divers were rescued on Saturday, while a search for a third diver, who died, took place near Cornwallis Beach in the Manukau Harbour.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Since Covid restrictions were relaxed, people have been flocking to local Auckland beaches. (File photo)

Also on Saturday, a hand glider crashed at Karioitahi beach, near Waiuku.

Maraetai local Tracey Laxon said she helped to rescue a 9-year-old girl who was blown out to sea on Friday night.

Laxon said she had gone out for a kayak to get some fresh air, but stayed close to the shore due to windy conditions.

“I saw a woman screaming on the wharf, and they told me a little girl had been pulled out to sea on her paddle board.”

Laxon said she alerted the skipper of an off-duty Coastguard boat nearby, who called 111 while she went out to help the girl. The 9-year-old was holding her hand above the water but struggling to stay afloat.

“We were about 200 or 300 metres from the shore, she was crying and saying we were both going to die, so I tried to calm her down.”

Laxon managed to tow the girl back to the beach where her family, along with police and an ambulance, were waiting.

“Luckily she was fine, but it just shows how easily you can get caught out.”

Lifesaving operations manager James Lea said lifeguards would not be on duty at beaches until Labour weekend, but there were emergency squads on call.

Lea said he had been at Bethells Beach in West Auckland over the weekend, and it was as busy as a summer’s day.

“There were so many people out there, we had a few assists with people at the estuary during high tide.

“It was a busy weekend for this time of the year, but I think Aucklanders are just really pleased to be allowed on the beach.”

People enjoying the beaches around Auckland, especially on the rugged west coast, should be careful, Lea said.

“While our lifeguards are on call obviously they can’t be there as fast as if they were already on the beach, so people need to be careful of the conditions.”

During a water rescue in alert level 3, Lea said it was hard to adhere to Covid-19 rules while in the water rescuing someone, but on the shore, lifeguards had correct PPE including face masks and gloves, and a mask would also be put on the patient.

Lea said he head seen a number of fisherman fishing off the rocks at Bethells Beach and reminded people how risky it could be.

“For your own safety don’t fish off the rocks in level 3, and if you do, wear a correctly fitted life jacket.”