Auckland woman reunited with cat that went missing for three years

A woman has been reunited with her cat three years after he went missing – but mystery surrounds where he has been.

Isabel Connor moved to the central Auckland suburb of Westmere from nearby Mt Albert in 2018.

She kept her cat, Leo, inside for between two and three weeks after the move.

But after he went outside for the first time, Leo never returned.

Isabel connor/Supplied Isabel Connor lost her cat Leo in 2018. She got a call on Friday saying he has been found.

“We thought maybe he lost his way,” she said.

After numerous attempts to locate Leo, Connor thought “maybe the worst has happened” and accepted she would never see him again. She has since moved again, to east Auckland.

But on Friday, she got a call saying Leo had been found.

A Westmere couple had taken him to a vet to get his microchip scanned, and her contact details had come up.

“I was shocked, I thought there was no way, and to be honest I didn’t really believe it until I saw him for myself,” Connor said.

“It was definitely a shock, we had to go out and get everything we needed for a cat because we haven’t had a cat since [Leo went missing].”

Connor picked Leo up on Monday morning. She said he looked healthy and “his fur is nice”.

“As soon as he comes out of his cage he is so gentle and friendly and has been purring and let me pat him.

“He seems completely fine as it is.”

However, mystery still remains as to where Leo has been the past three years and who has been looking after him.

“I’m convinced he’s been at someone’s home over the last three years, he doesn’t seem [like a] stray.”