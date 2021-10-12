Pressure put on Whanganui Homeless Hub as council meets with residents

Whanganui District Council representatives meet with Whanganui Homeless Hub residents at the freedom camping site on Anzac Parade, Whanganui.

Residents and organisers of a community-led solution to Whanganui’s homelessness have been left with more questions than answers after meeting city council staff.

It is unclear what the council is planning, with staff refusing to speak to Stuff about the situation.

Homeless people in the city have been staying at the Whanganui Homeless Hub​, a volunteer-run place for those in vulnerable situations, since the coronavirus lockdown.

Run on the back of donations and goodwill, the hub has helped long-term homeless move from sleeping on the street into caravans, while giving assistance to other people struggling to find safe housing.

Whanganui Homeless Hub co-ordinator Sonny Barlow (right) addresses council representatives at a hui on Monday.

Residents have said the hub helped them get off methamphetamine, gave a sense of security and fostered community.

The hub was initially set up to run during alert levels 4 and 3, but has stayed in place during level 2.

A hui was held at the hub on Monday after council staff contacted hub co-ordinator Sonny Barlow​.

Stuff could not witness the hui as a Whanganui District Council staff member and others said they wanted no cameras or recording of what went on.

Council staff said they wanted to have a small meeting with six people away from all the hub’s residents and supporters, but the hui was eventually held with everyone.

Despite saying Stuff was welcome to talk to people after the hui, council staff refused to comment when approached.

Sonny Barlow is hoping the council will issue an exemption on a proposed bylaw that will limit freedom camping in the district.

Barlow said the council told him they wanted the hui to be a “serious conversation” about the hub.

But he was left none the wiser about the council's intentions after the hui.

He suspected the council wanted residents to move into emergency or transitional housing, but residents did not feel safe in those environments, he said.

He was also concerned about a proposed council bylaw, due to be debated in October, which would limit freedom camping in the city to specific sites and for very few days per month.

The proposed bylaw would leave homeless living in cars or caravans with almost nowhere to stay once they had exhausted the freedom camps each month, he said.

He hoped the council would give an exemption to the bylaw so the hub could continue operating.

Whanganui Homeless Hub residents Tiffany-Kimmi Haddon and Kahurangi Edwards talk about the advantages of living in the hub.

One resident at the hub, who asked not to be named, said she did post-graduate studies overseas before returning to New Zealand a few years ago.

Housing was difficult to find upon her return and, despite trying to find a house through Salvation Army and the Ministry of Social Development, she became homeless.

Homeless women ended up in vulnerable situations while trying to find somewhere to stay, she said.

“I don’t think people understand how bad it is. We are scared for our lives.”

The hub, which she found out about via social media, was the first place she had felt safe for many years, she said.

The hub was still a tenuous situation though, as demonstrated by the council requesting Monday’s hui.

“They have a lot of power and I have none,” she said.

“We need to know what’s going on.”