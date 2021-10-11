Hutt council buys heritage-listed post office building for new community space

The former Naenae Post Office has been bought by the Hutt City Council which intends on turning it into a community space.

Opened in 1959, NZ Post sold the Category 1 heritage building in 2014 and announced the post branch’s closure in 2015 citing falling mail volumes, and the cost of making it seismically sound. According to Heritage New Zealand’s website the building is currently used as a warehouse.

Mayor Campbell Barry said the purchase would enable the council to restore some amenities the community had lost in recent years.

“We’ve seen the community rocked by the [closure] of the pool and the community hall. This purchase will ensure there’s a permanent space in the heart of the community for the community.”

Barry said the post office conversion would support the revitalisation of the town centre as the council continues its progress towards rebuilding Naenae pool.

The council paid $550,000, and an additional $15,000 in acquisition costs, for the building from vendors Seki Investments Ltd.

STUFF Locals like the idea of a Māui statue on top of a new Naenae Pool. (First published December 2019)

Plans for restrengthening and refurbishment work are not yet complete.

In 2019 the council floated the idea of converting the building into a gym following the closure of the fitness centre attached to the pool. Both those facilities were closed in 2019 after being declared an earthquake risk. The pool is to be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of $68 million.

The Olympic-sized pool attracted a lot of people to the area, and its closure had a severe economic impact on businesses at Naenae’s Hillary Court strip mall, of which the post building is a part.

“The post office has a strong identity and people have a connection to it. I personally can’t think of a better building to return to the people,” Barry said.

“While we work to strengthen the old post office, we will be engaging with the community advisory group to co-design the space.”