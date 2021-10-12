Kayaker who died in Hillsborough was popular paddling coach

The kayaker who died during a paddling session in the Manukau Harbour near Hillsborough on Sunday was a popular coach at Auckland’s Portage Crossing Outrigger Canoe Club.

Kafoa Hala Latu had been a coach there since 2014, and on Tuesday the president paid tribute to the man that “held the club together”.

“He was why many people showed up,” said club president Leanne Joyce.

“We started as a social club, but [Latu] came in and turned it into a team of winners. We have been hugely successful under him, he was just so experienced and they all wanted to learn from him.”

Portage Crossing Outrigger Canoe Club/Supplied Kafoa Latu with one of the groups he coached at Portage Canoe Club.

Latu coached the Senior Master Women's team, which placed top three in New Zealand during the National Sprints competition in January 2020. He won three medals with the crew.

Latu was also the co-founder of Tui Tonga Canoe Club in Hawaii before moving to New Zealand more than a decade ago. He was a heavy supporter of the Tu'i Tonga Mafua team in Tonga, investing both his time and money into the side.

The president of Tui Tonga New Zealand club, Fole Finau, said that Latu was very passionate about his paddling.

“He was instrumental in supporting the revival of paddling in the Tongan community,” Finau told Stuff.

“[Latu] was a leader, what he accomplished speaks enough about the kind of man he was and what he meant to others.”

A statement from Tai Paddles said the loss “leaves a huge hole in our Aotearoa paddling whānau, and worldwide”.

“His generosity, vibrancy, enthusiasm, passion and aroha will never be forgotten.”

Deborah Misiuepa was a member of another team Latu coached, the Waka Ama Double Hulls W12. She said he was a strong figure that people respected.

“Big bellowing laugh, big voice, big cheeky smile, no mincing of words and that Tongan humour,” was how Misiuepa remembered him.

“Our ladies are still in shock from the tragic news, he loved sharing his culture and took a number of people to his beloved Tonga Tapu to race and enjoy their hospitality.”

Portage Crossing Outrigger Canoe Club/Supplied Latu is remembered as a strong figure people respected.

Latu was canoeing in Waikowhai Beach on Auckland’s Manukau Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Police received a report at 2.40pm that he was having “difficulty” with his vessel.

Richard Cooper, who was one of the first on the scene, said the outrigger Latu was operating failed – meaning his craft became unstable. Latu was paddling alone.

Police recovered Latu’s body from the water using a helicopter late that afternoon, after an extensive rescue operation involving multiple helicopters and a police helicraft.

His body was discovered by a local who was fishing in the area, and his outrigger canoe was later found by locals and handed to police.

Portage Canoe Club said it will be supporting Latu’s family.