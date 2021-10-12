Covid-19: Woman who travelled to Northland with a case 'showing symptoms'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says health workers and police are "pulling out all the stops" to locate a woman who broke lockdown rules and travelled to Northland.

On Monday evening, police located a woman who travelled to Northland with a positive case at a West Auckland address.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield talked to media on Tuesday morning, confirming that the woman is now in a quarantine facility.

When police found her, the woman was showing symptoms for the virus and has now been tested. Results are expected to come later in the morning with an update at the 1pm press conference.

Health officials are now interviewing the woman to gain further information about where her and her companion have been and who they have had contact with.

READ MORE:

* Police locate woman who travelled to Northland with Covid case, in West Auckland



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Health officials are now interviewing the Northland woman to determine where the pair has been. (File photo)

Bloomfield said some locations of interest related to the Northland pair have been announced. The Kingswood Manor Motel in Whangārei was added to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list yesterday.

However, Bloomfield told Breakfast that because police located the Northland woman in West Auckland, locations in the area may pop up.

Officials will be asking the woman for more detail on specifics such as other locations and other people to help determine if there is a spread.

Bloomfield said on The AM Show that the people who have been in contact with the pair “would know who they are”.

He urges those people to get tested.

Bloomfield said the people who have been in contact with the pair will help determine if there is a spread of the virus in Northland and will help the government make a decision on whether the region can move alert levels.

Locating close contacts and locations of interest will help narrow down the focus of testing in Northland, Bloomfield said.