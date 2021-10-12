Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits at the top of the South Island

The quake was near French Pass at the top of the South Island.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake centred at the top of the South Island has been felt near and around Nelson and Wellington.

GeoNet said on Tuesday about 2.55pm that the quake was centred 80 kilometres north of the French Pass.

The shaking was recorded as “light”. Its depth was 150 kilometres.

GeoNet said the quake may have been felt in Blenheim, Collingwood, Feilding, French Pass, Hawera, Hunterville, Karamea, Levin, Motueka, Nelson, New Plymouth, Opunake, Paraparaumu, Picton, Seddon, St Arnaud, Stratford, Waverley, Wellington, and Whanganui.

More than 17,000 “felt” reports have been registered with GeoNet – the bulk saying the shaking was either weak or light. More than 100 said it was strong to extreme.

Several local businesses spoken to in Collingwood, where the earthquake was originally said to be centred, said they did not feel a thing during the earthquake.

Steadfast Traditional Sail owner Grace Labassi was at her lighthouse cottage in the French Pass when she felt the earthquake.

She said it was very gentle, and similar to a light shaking.

“There was barely a noise, nothing rattling.”

The quake was so mild Labassi’s partner didn’t feel it from his spot in the garage. Labassi carried on sewing after the quake ended.