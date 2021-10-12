Man arrested for bail breach after attempting to climb down Auckland high rise

Police arrested a 34-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail after receiving multiple reports a person climbing down the outside of a high rise hotel in Auckland’s CBD on Monday.

A video posted to social media platform TikTok shows a man scaling the outside of the Barclay Suites building.

Police confirmed they attended the scene on Albert Street at around 2pm on Monday and arrested the man.

In the video, the man is shown moving along the outside of the building, standing on the outside of balconies. He then hangs down and places his feet on the balcony below.

READ MORE:

* Auckland teens claim to be 'experts' as they post dangerous videos climbing skyscrapers

* Fear and loathing in managed isolation: attempts to smuggle meth and other drugs into isolation busted

* Thirty Kiwi criminals including cop-choker kicked out of Australia, flown to NZ



The video suggests he is 13 storeys high.

Three police cars can be seen in attendance, with one officer running into the building.

The Barclay Suites is not a managed isolation quarantine facility (MIQ).

A woman working at the building’s reception told Stuff she wasn’t present for the incident, but understood it occurred between 1.45pm and 2.15pm yesterday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police arrested the 34-year-old after he tried to climb down an Auckland high rise hotel

She confirmed the man was a guest, but did not know anything more.

The police have been contacted for comment.

The man who climbs down the balconies appears to be wearing a red cap, black gloves, and a checked shirt.

The video was posted on TikTok by user munanyo0000.