Police name man who died at construction site in Newmarket, central Auckland

The man who died at a construction site in Newmarket, central Auckland, has been named as 21-year-old Aidan Paszczuk.

A spokesman said police were “supporting his family at this extremely difficult time”.

The death had been referred to the Coroner and the incident was subject to an investigation by police and WorkSafe, he said.

Police initially received a report of the incident shortly before 1pm on October 5.

Emergency services were at the scene on Carlton Gore Rd, where Paszczuk was injured and died at the scene.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman had confirmed the health and safety regulator was notified of the incident and made initial enquiries.

Paszczuk had attended Rutherford College in Te Atatū. One of his former school friends, Antonella Marsh, described him as a respectful, hard-working guy who “loved his job”.

“He’d been working in construction for a while, he was there every week and sometimes weekends,” said Marsh.

“His family are in my thoughts, just sending them prayers and hugs at this time.”

From January to June this year, 28 people across Aotearoa have died in workplace accidents, according to data from WorkSafe.

From July 2020 to June 2021, 55 people died. This was significantly down from the year prior, where 100 people died in workplace accidents.