Mt Ruapehu bus crash that killed 11-year-old girl 'undoubtedly avoidable' - coroner

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash near the Tūroa ski fields in 2018.

A bus crash on Mt Ruapehu that killed an 11-year-old girl should not have happened if the driver used the brakes appropriately, a coroner has found.

Hannah Francis, from West Auckland’s Glen Eden, died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus she was travelling in overturned on July 28, 2018.

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Coroner Brigitte Windley found the crash which killed Hannah was caused by brake failure due to the manner of driving by RAL employee Sung-Pil Choi. She said the accident was “undoubtedly avoidable”.

“If Choi managed the gear selection and used the brakes appropriately, the crash shouldn’t have occurred.”

Windley said a “breakdown in communication” between police and WorkSafe meant no focused investigation into health and safety breaches was undertaken.

Steve Greally, relieving assistant commissioner of deployment and road policing, said Choi didn’t meet the threshold for prosecution and no criminal charges were laid.

No charges were laid against RAL either.

A lack of seatbelts, the bus not being designed for alpine environments and no dedicated run-off area on the road in case of brake failure all contributed to Hannah’s death, Windley found.

Supplied The bus crash happened on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, in July 2018.

She made 11 recommendations, which included mandatory seatbelts for all buses in alpine areas and improvements to bus driver training and licensing, with a specific endorsement for alpine drivers.

After the crash, the bus and coach association New Zealand’s (BCA) Alpine Code of Practice was created, and Operation Hannah, which targeted vehicles around ski fields to ensure their safe operation on icy roads, was launched by police and Waka Kotahi.

However, Windley said both needed enhancement to improve passenger safety for people on the mountains.

Supplied Hannah Francis, 11, and her mum Michelle Bruton.

“The Alpine Code is voluntary and unaudited, so the extent to which the industry is effectively self-managing the significant risks is simply not known.

“To achieve its goal of raising the bar for passenger service vehicle safety, consideration should be given to legislating the code.”

Greally said Operation Hannah was carried out twice this year and would continue to make sure vehicles were safe and compliant.

“Hannah’s death was an absolute tragedy as is any life lost on our roads,” he said.

SUPPLIED Francis was a student at Glen Eden Intermediate School at the time of her death.

Windley referred the crash investigation back to WorkSafe to consider further investigation.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed an investigation into the incident had been opened.

Choi expressed remorse for his role in the crash during the coroner’s inquest hearing last year.

“This crash has had lasting effects on many people, but Hannah is at the centre of this inquiry, and my efforts to speak for her in the hope of giving future protection to the living,” Windley said.

Supplied Hannah Francis, pictured with her dad Matthew Francis, step-mum Christina Francis and step-brothers from left to right Joshua and Caleb Dukeson.

Hannah's family said nothing would bring her back, but they were pleased with the findings and recommendations.

“We’re optimistic these will go a long way to preventing such a tragedy happening to another family,” they said in a statement.

Previously, Hannah’s mum, Michelle Bruton, said the family’s lives changed the moment they found out Hannah had died.

To say she and other family members, including Matthew Francis, Hannah's stepmother Christina Francis and stepfather Shane Bruton, were heartbroken “was an understatement”, she said.

They were devastated when no-one was charged in relation to the crash and they pushed for a public inquest to find out how the crash happened.

Bruton said Hannah was a beautiful child, who was sassy and intelligent, loved by many and always had a kind word to say.