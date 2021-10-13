Covid-19: Contacts of Northland pair 'reluctant' to get tested urged to do so

DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Northlanders who might have had contact with the pair who travelled in Northland while infectious are urged to come forward and get tested, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has said.

Hipkins’ plea during Wednesday’s media standup comes after the announcement that Waikato and Northland will remain at alert level 3 for a further five days.

When asked whether he was concerned about undetected community transmission in Northland, Hipkins indicated people who could have been infected by the Northland pair may be “reluctant” to come forward and get tested.

Hipkins gave assurances that any information obtained through Covid-19 contact tracing and testing will only be used for the purposes of stamping out Covid-19.

“It will not be used for any other purpose,” he said.

“To those in Northland ... who are reluctant because they don’t want to be identified, and they don’t want the activities they’re doing to be identified, I want to provide an absolute reassurance,” he said.

Hipkins said he was “anxious” about the risks associated with people not coming forward for testing.

Hipkins said authorities were not confident they had the “full enough picture” of the Covid-19 situation in Northland.

He said getting information from the two women who travelled around Northland with Covid was still “slow going”.

Both women are in an Auckland MIQ facility.

Earlier, Bloomfield had said the people who had been in contact with the pair would help determine if there is a spread of the virus in Northland and would help the Government make a decision on whether the region could move alert levels.