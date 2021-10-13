Marokopa's vanishing dad not concerned about police charges, brother says

Kiritehere Beach where the ute was found. Inset, left to right: Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6.

The brother of a man who disappeared with his children on the west coast of the North Island says they’re not concerned about police charges.

Thomas Phillips, 34, has been charged with wasting police time and resources, and is to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court next month in relation to the September search.

A search was mounted for Thomas Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5​, on September 11 after a vehicle was found abandoned below the tideline on Kiritehere Beach, south of Marokopa.

The family unexpectedly reappeared healthy and alive after 18 days.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Marokopa community are relieved to hear the news that the Phillips family have been found safe and well after spending 17 days in dense bush.

The family was doing okay, and Thomas Phillips wasn’t worried about the charges, his brother Ben Phillips told Stuff.

He said the police only laid minor charges because they had to.

Thomas Phillips would not comment while the matter was before the courts. He would appear on November 5, on a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources, a police statement said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Marokopa residents and police spent days searching the coast and bush for Thomas Phillips and his three children.

The police previously told Stuff the family survived in a tent in the dense bush, about 15 kilometres away from the coast.

The alarm bells were first raised after Phillips’ ute was found parked on the beach, below the tide line. It’s understood the vehicle was facing the waves.

There was no sign of the occupants. The child seats in the back were empty and the keys were under the driver’s side mat.

The family were not found despite an extensive searches including search and rescue teams, community volunteers, heat-detecting drones, a helicopter and jet ski.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dense bush surrounding the area where the family were camping.

After the family’s return, Tom Phillips’ mother described her grandchildren as “bouncy as ever”, and Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin​ said the outcome of the traumatic ordeal was “extraordinary”.

Tom Phillips is yet to speak publicly about their disappearance but apologised to his sister, Roz Pethybridge, saying “sorry for worrying you”.

Police, searchers and the family were releived of the family’s return, but question’s remain unanswered about what prompted the saga.

Previously, family lawyer Chris Nicholls said the situation was “very unusual”.

He said Thomas Phillips had custody of his children and the legal right to take them into the bush, if he was going on a holiday.

But it all depended on what custody arrangements, or parenting orders, Phillips shared with the mother – and if he was contravening any of those arrangements, Nicholls said.