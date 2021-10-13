'I love you forever': Teacher's message to student revealed a secret relationship

A teacher had his registration cancelled after an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A male teacher who told a female student he would love her forever has been struck off the register of teachers.

The teacher, whose name was suppressed, admitted engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a Year 13 pupil between March and September 2020.

He came before the Teachers' Disciplinary Tribunal in August.

Classmates of the female student alerted the school to concerns the pair were in a relationship after they were spotted at a boxing class and were observed to be acting close during a field trip.

Following a discussion between the school’s principal and the guidance counsellor, the teacher denied any inappropriate relationship with the student had occurred and apologised to the class for his behaviour.

However, the relationship became evident after the nationwide lockdown, with the pair exchanging romantic Facebook messages in May and June last year, as well as meeting once-a-week before school.

An intimate sexual relationship ensued in the following months.

The girl's classmates became suspicious when they saw she was receiving a large amount of messages from an account illustrated with a sunflower emoji.

They discovered a number of messages between the pair, after she left it unattended, including the teacher messaging “I love you forever”, and “We never expected our love to be this real, deep and everlasting either, we are just realising how much our love means”.

The students again raised the matter with the principal which led to the teacher admitting his relationship.

He resigned from his role in September 2020 and stated that he felt very stressed about the situation, with the Tribunal noting he ‘’had shown and expressed a deep regret and remorse for all hurt caused'' to the student, the school and teaching profession.

The man's referees wrote of their shock when learning about the relationship '’because he has previously upheld high ethical standards'’, the decision said.

Following the tribunal the man was censured and his teaching registration was cancelled permanently. He was also ordered to pay combined costs of $2783.50.