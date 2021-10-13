The numbers are in, Lotto Powerball jackpot draw rolls over again to $35m

Lotto Powerball has rocketed up to a $35 million jackpot this Saturday after no-one claimed the $30m prize up for grabs in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers Wednesday were 5, 19, 21, 28, 30 and 39. The bonus ball number was 02.

The Powerball winning number was 10, and Strike winning numbers were 30, 39, 21 and 05.

Seven lucky Lotto players each won $142,857 in a first division split Wednesday with the Powerball jackpot sitting at $30m.

Three of the winning tickets were sold in Auckland, one at Valley Road Superette, one at Westside Superette, and one on MyLotto.

One was sold at Countdown Hamilton, one via MyLotto to a player in Taupo, one via MyLotto in Lower Hutt, and one at Alpine Supermarket in Queenstown.

Potential for second biggest winner ever in NZ

Lotto NZ spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said if a single player was lucky enough to win Powerball First Division on Saturday night, it would be the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand.

The largest win came in 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44 million with a ticket bought at Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

Supplied Seven lucky Lotto players each won $142,857 in a first division split on Wednesday.

“We’re encouraging anyone who wants a ticket for Saturday’s $35 million Powerball draw to get their ticket early,” Robinson said.

“We know that 5pm to 7.30pm on Saturday will be our busiest time both in-store and online, so we recommend players pick up their ticket ahead of this peak time to make sure they’re in with a chance to win.”

Other division winners

A total of 16 players won in division 2, taking home $29,013 each, and 785 people won division 3, taking home $587.

No-one hit all four Strike numbers. Strike 3 was won by 105 people, who will walk away with $729 each.

An announcement on TVNZ at the usual time of 8.20pm stated that due to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland the draw would not be aired.

“The draw will be conducted off-air under Audit New Zealand scrutiny,” it read.

“Official results will be made available from 9pm at mylotto.co.nz”

However, the results were already posted at 8.20pm.

Last week four Lotto players take home $250,000, meaning the Powerball rolled over to $30m.