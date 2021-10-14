'Ultimate waterman' Kafoa Latu remembered for sporting legacy after Manukau Harbour death

A successful paddler, Latu also played club football, tennis, and club soccer. He surfed and was also a Surf Life Saver.

NRL, American football, paddling, and rescues – Kafoa Hala Latu did it all.

From promoting paddling sports in Tonga and Hawaii, to receiving a police award for rescuing a drowning man, the number of lives the Auckland man touched was in the “hundreds”, partner Katherine Williams said.

“King Kafoa” died during a paddling accident in the Manukau Harbour over the weekend.

Katherine Williams/Supplied Latu and his partner, Katherine Williams were planning a wedding in Tonga next year, once the borders open again.

Williams said she was now beginning to realise the extent of Latu’s impact.

“It’s almost celebrity status. I’ve had so many messages from people in different countries saying ‘you have no idea what legacy he had for us’.”

Born in Tonga, Latu moved to Auckland at the age of 8. He attended Auckland Boys Grammar on a scholarship to play rugby.

His rugby achievements got him a contract for the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney. He was then offered a move to the United States to play NFL football with the San Francisco 49ers.

A knee injury ended Latu’s NFL dreams, but he quickly reinvented himself as a paddler, moving to Hawaii and setting records in the Molokai and Queen Lili Races. His crew was then sponsored to travel the world and promote outrigger canoeing.

“The Tongan youth in Hawaii were creating problems, so [Latu] wanted to create a safe haven for them,” Williams said.

Katherine Williams/Supplied Latu travelled the world promoting outrigger canoeing. On their last trip, the team left their canoe and equipment in Europe to help those interested in starting their journey.

This led to the creation of the Tui Tonga Canoe Club, which has since expanded to Tonga and New Zealand.

As a coach, Latu took multiple groups of amateur paddlers and turned them into medallists. His “senior master womens” side included two women who had never paddled before. Within one year they’d won bronze and silver medals, Williams said.

The J-19 boys team at Portage Crossing Canoe Club also won silver medals.

“He had a real passion to make people better,” Williams said.

Portage Crossing Outrigger Canoe Club/Supplied Latu had a talent for bringing people together, Williams said.

“Everybody flocked to him. He had a loud voice that boomed across the ocean – everybody loved him.

“He helped house people, build canoe clubs, put projects together to promote outrigger canoe, he brought people together.”

Latu was described as the “ultimate waterman”.

A former lifeguard in Hawaii, he rescued countless people from the waves, Williams said – including one that earned him a police plaque in recognition.

“A man jumped overboard on Māngere Bridge, the bridge is treacherous and many have died and lost canoes around there.

“But [Latu] paddled out immediately and rescued him from under the bridge, instructing him on what to do. It was incredible to watch.”

Williams said many messages she received called for a monument or statue to be built at Māngere Bridge Waterfront, where Latu’s canoe club was based.

“That's also where he passed away, in that neck of the water,” said Williams.

“He always wanted his ashes scattered over the water, and thought he'd end up passing away on the water.”