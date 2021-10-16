Driver killed after truck crashes down bank on SH2, north of Wellington

A truck has overturned and gone down a bank on Remutaka Hill.

Police have confirmed the driver of a truck that overturned and crashed down a steep bank on State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill, north of Wellington, has died.

The crash happened shortly before midday on Saturday, and the winding mountain route was closed to traffic while emergency services responded.

The road has since reopened but, due to damage to road barriers, there is a strict 50kmh speed limit near the crash site.

Staff at the Police Media Centre in Wellington confirmed shortly after 5pm that the driver had been killed in the crash.

For much of the afternoon on Saturday, traffic was backed up at both ends of the Remutaka Range.

Waka Kotahi directed northbound traffic to use SH1 to Ohau, turn right onto SH57, follow along then turn right onto Pahiatua Aokautere Rd and then back onto SH2.

Traffic heading south was advised to use the reverse of those instructions – a diversion that added about three and a half hours to journey times.

It is possible the road may have to be closed again later on Saturday evening, to allow the wreckage to be retrieved.