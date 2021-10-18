Covid-19: Dr Ashley Bloomfield's message to Auckland partygoers - 'just don't'

Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield expressed his disappointment following an Auckland house party that broke lockdown rules.

Bloomfield told Breakfast the party would have been “disappointing” for those following the rules.

“It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they’ve been doing the hard yards for a couple of months,” said Bloomfield.

Reddit/Supplied Videos apparently taken at the party have been circulating on social media.

“There’s no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that’s understandable, but there’s a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting.”

Bloomfield also said it was a “small minority” of people breaking the rules and the vast majority were doing exactly what they need to. He extended a “huge” thank you to those people and said that’s where the focus should be.

To those who appeared to have flouted the rules, at the party on the North Shore, he had a simple message.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield has criticised Auckland partygoers after a lockdown party was held in a North Shore house over the weekend.

“Just don’t. It’s not going to help, and it’s not going to help Auckland come down out of the alert level 3 restrictions sooner.”

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed numerous people attending what was described as an “influencer party” over the weekend. Some videos have since been removed, after a backlash from followers.

Multiple people who attended the party have posted apologies on their Instagram stories, expressing regret and acknowledging the backlash.

One partygoer said the decision to attend was “selfish” and “stupid”.

“We shouldn’t have broken the rules for a party, but I’m sure we are all taking responsibility for our actions,” they wrote.

Another attendee, also posting on their Instagram story said the community backlash was “understandable”.

“Definitely a major regret as I’m not the type to do stuff like that, but it was a weak poor decision & I apologise deeply,” the attendee said.

A police spokeswoman previously said police had received multiple reports via its 105 service in relation to a video clip circulating on social media.

Despite people’s assumptions, the video clip did not show where or when the party was held, she said.