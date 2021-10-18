Covid-19: Police arrest man over party on Auckland's North Shore

Videos posted to social media show a a packed party, said to be at a house on Auckland's North shore, in breach of alert level 3 lockdown rules.

Police have arrested a man alleged to have held an Auckland house party in breach of lockdown restrictions.

Officers visited a property in Redvale, Albany, shortly after 4am Sunday, when they found the majority of the partygoers had since left.

Police said they spoke to the property’s occupants and initiated further inquiries for “follow-up enforcement actions”.

Reddit/Supplied Videos apparently taken at the party have been circulating on social media.

On Monday afternoon, police said they had arrested a 28-year-old and charged him with failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health response.

He is alleged to have held the party in breach of lockdown restrictions.

“Police will not tolerate this type of breach of alert level restrictions and would like to thank those members of the public who reported the matter to us,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland police are investigating after a party was held at home in Redvale, North Shore, in breach of lockdown rules.

“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and Police are not ruling out enforcement action against other individuals.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier expressed his disappointment at those who turned up for the party.

Bloomfield told Breakfast the party would have been “disappointing” for those following the rules.

“It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they’ve been doing the hard yards for a couple of months,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that’s understandable, but there’s a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting.”

Bloomfield also said it was a “small minority” of people breaking the rules and the vast majority were doing exactly what they need to. He extended a “huge” thank you to those people and said that’s where the focus should be.

To those who appeared to have flouted the rules at the party, he had a simple message.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield has criticised Auckland partygoers after a lockdown party was held in a North Shore house over the weekend.

“Just don’t. It’s not going to help, and it’s not going to help Auckland come down out of the alert level 3 restrictions sooner.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the issue on Monday afternoon, saying it was a “blatant breach”.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed numerous people attending what was described as an “influencer party” over the weekend.

Some videos have since been removed, after a backlash from followers.

Multiple people who attended the party have posted apologies on their Instagram stories, expressing regret and acknowledging the backlash.

One partygoer said the decision to attend was “selfish” and “stupid”.

“We shouldn’t have broken the rules for a party, but I’m sure we are all taking responsibility for our actions,” they wrote.

Another attendee, also posting on their Instagram story said the community backlash was “understandable”.

“Definitely a major regret as I’m not the type to do stuff like that, but it was a weak poor decision & I apologise deeply,” the attendee said.