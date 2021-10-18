Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 18

Anyone in the towns who has Covid-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest should get a test, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says. (This video was first published on October 14, 2021.)

Supermarkets, takeaways, gas stations and an Auckland central building site are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

The Washington Apartments construction site in Eden Terrace has been named as a location of interest for eight different days, between October 1 and 16.

A Covid-19 case visited on October 1, 2, 4 and 6, between the hours of 7.15am-4.25pm, 7.10am-2pm, 7am-5.30pm, and 6.15am-5.30pm, respectively.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An apartment building site in central Auckland has been marked as a location of interest.

Exposure events at the site were also on October 7, between 6.15am and 5.30pm, October 8, between 6.35am and 4.30pm, October 13, between 6.30am and 8.55pm, and October 16, from 1.32pm to 1.42pm.

A number of supermarkets in suburbs across Auckland were also added to the list, including a New World in Manurewa, a Pak‘nSave in Flatbush, a Foodmart in Pukekohe and a convenience store in Morningside.

Other locations include a Highland Park Pizza Hut and New Lynn Pharmacy, which were both visited on October 13.

There are now 468 locations of interest in the outbreak across Auckland, Waikato and Northland.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

