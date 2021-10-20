Police boost numbers at Auckland, Waikato border as Labour weekend approaches

Police at the Auckland Southern Border in Mercer (file pic).

Police numbers at the Auckland and Waikato boundary have been boosted following community concerns about border crossings and an approaching summer.

Waikato was entering its third week of Level 3 restrictions, while Auckland was in its ninth week of lockdown. Frustration and fatigue was building.

A resident of Onewhero Village, near the northern border, said traffic on two roads left unpatrolled on the boundary was like a highway last Saturday.

However, police inspector Siaosi Fanamanu said it had increased staffing to address community concerns, and was still seeing low numbers of cars.

Cars flew down Wairamarama-Onewhero Road and Port Waikato Waikaretu Road without being checked every five minutes, said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He said as soon as the Waikato moved into alert level 3, while Auckland remained in alert level 4, the traffic on the road out of the city doubled.

However, the weekend traffic had increased again as the weather improved and summer loomed.

It was frustrating the police hadn’t put a checkpoint on the roads, he said.

Officers didn’t swing past daily, and it was common to go multiple days without seeing police, despite cars crossing regularly.

Before lockdown, he said the road was used by about 15 cars a day, by locals.

Fanamanu said police were aware of community concerns in the area and had increased staffing to address this.

“We are conducting an increased number of both static and roaming checkpoints in this part of the Auckland and Waikato border.”

He said despite the increased number of patrols, officers were still seeing “extremely low” numbers of vehicles through the area.

“Nearly all of which has been for legitimate travel.”

Fanamanu said officers were working around the clock to stop people and check movement was permitted under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

“We continue to encourage anyone to report any information relating to any breaches of our borders to 105 and this will be followed up.”

Stuff counted more than 10 roads that intersected with the Auckland boundary into Waikato, as concerns about people crossing the border increased.

The first Covid-19 case in Hamilton travelled into Auckland and out again, without an exemption, and returned with the virus.

On Monday, 84 vehicles out of 8492 were turned around at Auckland’s southern checkpoints.

There were checkpoints at State Highway 1, where the road crossed the river, at the Mercer off-ramp that connected to Koheroa Rd and Mercer Ferry Rd and at the off-ramp onto Oram Rd.

Once across the river, there was a checkpoint near the Onewhero Golf Course with police officers at the Pukekawa Churchill Rd and Highway 22 intersection and the Logan Rd and Highway 22 intersection.