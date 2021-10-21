Covid-19: Two more people to face charges over 'freedom rally' at Auckland Domain

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on Saturday, but said he did not organise it.

A woman and a man are the latest to be summoned to appear in court over a “freedom rally” protest at Auckland Domain.

The event, organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, was advertised as a “family-friendly picnic” with music, a sausage sizzle and food bank, with a range of speakers including doctors, teachers and business owners and was held on October 2 and October 16.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said police had taken further enforcement action as part of an investigation into the mass gatherings and have summoned a woman, 44, and a man, 36, to appear at Auckland District Court on November 11.

They will appear on charges relating to organising and attending mass gatherings held on 2 and 16 October, in breach of alert level 3 restrictions, Gray said.

On Wednesday, Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki reappeared in court facing fresh charges of breaching his bail conditions by attending the October 16 rally.

He pleaded not guilty to organising and attending the protest on October 6 and also a charge of breaching his bail conditions on October 16 and attending the “picnic”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Thousands attended the “picnic” on October 16.

On Wednesday, police also charged two men in Waikato who will appear at Hamilton District Court in connection with a mass gathering held at Claudelands Park on October 16.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with organising a mass gathering and failing to comply and is due to appear on November 16.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply and is due to appear on November 17.

Another man, 47, will appear at Whangārei District Court on October 25 in relation to organising a mass gathering at Mander Park.

Police inquiries are ongoing and further enforcement action may be taken, Gray said.