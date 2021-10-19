Beloved Auckland primary school teacher dies from cancer

A primary school teacher who worked at schools in West and North Auckland has died from cancer.

Janine Robson was a “well-loved” teacher at Greenhithe School on Auckland's North Shore. She had previously taught at Whenuapai Primary School in West Auckland.

On October 11, Robson died after being diagnosed with leukaemia in December 2019.

Principal of Greenhithe School, Stephen Grady, said the news of Robson’s death had left him “heartbroken” and she had been a treasured member of the school’s family.

“She fought her cancer so hard and remained dignified throughout,” Grady said, “she passed away peacefully surrounded by family.”

Emily Ford/Stuff Robson had spent the last couple of years teaching at Greenhithe School. (File photo)

Grady said Robson had been one of the most “passionate and dedicated” teachers he had met and called her an inspiration to all that knew her.

“She taught from the heart and loved her role as a teacher. She was a passionate advocate for every child she taught and always went the extra mile to ensure they met their potential and felt valued.

“The impact she had on the children she taught will stay with them.”

Robson would be “hugely missed” at the school and in the community, Grady said and the school were working to support her husband Garry and daughter Renee.

Raewyn Matthys-Morris, principal of Whenuapai Primary School, said Robson had previously taught at the school and the news of her death was “very sad news”.

“I personally only got to know Janine throughout the last six months of 2015. I do know she was well respected by her students, colleagues and the school community.

“Our sympathies go out to her family at this sad time.”