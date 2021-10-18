'My heart is broken': Major family snub at Larnach Castle's 150th birthday event

Sophie Barker was born just six weeks after her parents bought Larnach Castle, but her long involvement with the Dunedin attraction has ended with a snub.

A celebration of the Otago Peninsula castle’s 150th birthday was held on Friday with more than 90 guests and the reprising of an original menu – complete with brains.

The swanky sesquicentennial celebration included the descendents of Larnach and the original architect, but did not include Sophie Barker.

Barker, who is a Dunedin City councillor, told Stuff she had been involved with the castle for 40 years, after her parents, Margaret and the late Barry Barker, bought the property in 1967. At the time, the castle had seen better days, and Sophie was born six weeks later.

Set among 14 hectares of land, the 43-room castle was built in 1871 by businessman and politician William Larnach for his beloved wife Eliza.

The Barker family spent years restoring the castle, and Sophie Barker later spent two decades promoting the attractions.

“It was a life’s work.”

Sophie Barker, who stopped working at the castle in 2007, said she was aware of the 150th event and was surprised she did not receive an invitation.

Sharron Bennett Dunedin City councillor Sophie Barker, pictured in her home garden.

'’I hoped for an invitation because that is where I grew up. Forty years of my life was spent there, and it was hard, a bloody hard graft.'’

She had experienced the ups and down of the tourism industry first-hand while growing up and working at the castle, and while later working for the Dunedin City Council's economic development unit.

“It hurt a lot,” she said of not being invited.

“It feels like an absolute snub.”

Jane Dawber/Stuff Sophie Barker’s mother, Margaret, and brother Norcombe Barker at Larnach Castle.

She received countless messages on Friday congratulating her about the castle’s 150th, and asking what she was wearing for the occasion, she said.

“I have tried to keep silent because no-one likes airing their dirty laundry in public, but it is super hard.

“People have an expectation that something that was such a big part of your life, that you would be there for that celebration.”

On Friday she posted on Facebook: “Some days are harder than others. My heart is broken at not being invited to the Larnach Castle’s 150th dinner.

Enterprise Dunedin Larnach Castle was built in 1871 by businessman and politician William Larnach.

“I spent 40 years there only to have the rug pulled from under me.

“Broken families, broken hearts. Some might say the explosive unhappy Larnach Legacy lives on 150 years later.”

Barker continued to have a relationship with her mother, but not her brother, Norcombe Barker, who was the castle's managing director.

“We have no comment on Sophie,” he said.

It is understood family tensions arose in 2007 after Barry Barker's death.

Sophie Barker said the rift was not about inheritance. The castle was in a trust that she was not a trustee of, and “as far as I’m concerned I make my own way in the world”.

Not being invited to the 150th felt like something different though.

“I can’t believe I wasn’t invited, it seems so petty.”