Armed police swarm Christchurch flat

Christchurch residents have woken up to heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.

Residents of a central Christchurch suburb woke up to sirens and armed police outside their house on Tuesday morning.

A Heywood St resident said she woke up to go to the gym at about 6.30am when she heard sirens as police vehicles pulled up the driveway of her flat.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said she could hear police shouting over a loudspeaker, but “it was tricky to hear”.

READ MORE:

* Three house fires in one day in Christchurch and two suspicious

* Elderly couple found dead on bed at Christchurch house

* Man taken to hospital by cops after fight in central Christchurch



“All of a sudden the armed offenders squad had surrounded the whole unit and said the same phrase over and over again trying to communicate to the people inside the unit for about an hour,” she said.

She said it was “scary” and made her feel “a bit unsafe at our home”.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were in attendance at a job on Heywood Tce in Richmond but could not immediately provide more information.

Another nearby resident said she was woken up to “brief sirens” and could hear “muffled voices over a loudspeaker” as well as dogs barking.

It was followed by a “policewoman telling [someone] to come outside with their hands up and they wouldn’t be harmed. [She] just said it in a calm voice over and over again”.

More to come.