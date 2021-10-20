Covid-19: Case numbers could hit 'high hundreds' in coming weeks, Hipkins says

Chris Hipkins says a 'circuit breaker' level 4 lockdown is not being considered by the Government to stop community transmission of Covid-19.

New Zealand could see case numbers hit “the high hundreds” in the coming weeks, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Talking to Morning Report on Wednesday, Hipkins said modelling showed triple-digit case numbers were a likely possibility.

“Where we're likely to top out could be as low as 200, or it could be higher than that,” said Hipkins.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Auckland will not return to Level 4 based off case numbers, as other factors such as containment and hospitalisations are currently showing good outcomes. (file photo)

“It's too early to pick where we'll end up... it could be in the high hundreds.”

However, despite the forecasting of the largest daily case counts since the pandemic began, Hipkins is adamant Auckland will not return to level 4 once the city passes 100 daily cases.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB that Wednesday’s case numbers were getting close to the 100 mark.

“It’s still too early to tell, I haven’t got the numbers in yet, but we’re getting closer to 100,” said Hipkins.

When asked by host Mike Hosking if cabinet would return Auckland to alert level 4 should the city reach triple-digit case numbers, Hipkins ruled out the possibility of a circuit-breaker under those circumstances.

“That’s not something we’re considering,” said Hipkins.

“At this point the real question is if the cases are still contained within Auckland, but we need to look at hospitalisations, which there’s a lower amount. We’re seeing fewer people in hospital because of vaccination.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Aucklanders are seeing the largest numbers of Covid-19 cases in the community since the pandemic began in 2020, with 94 new cases on Tuesday, and Hipkins indicating a similar number for Wednesday.

Auckland saw 94 new community cases on Tuesday, the largest daily count since the pandemic began in 2020. Of the new cases, 87 were in Auckland and seven were in Waikato.

Fifty-three of the new cases were yet to be linked to a cluster.

Hipkins also told RNZ on Wednesday that case numbers could double every two weeks.

He then said Covid-19 “is likely to spread across the country anyway”, and being fully vaccinated would be the best way to mitigate spread and severe symptoms.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will stay in level 3 for a further two weeks, she also confirmed that on Friday she would reveal a roadmap for Auckland and wider New Zealand on Covid restrictions.

Hipkins said this roadmap would detail “trigger points” for Auckland restrictions and the border surrounding the region.

“There may be movement separately [for the two aspects]. We’ve been working our way through what change across the country will look like.” said Hipkins.

There have been 2030 cases in Auckland, 52 in Waikato and 17 in Wellington in the Delta community outbreak to date.

That brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 2099.