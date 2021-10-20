Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta outbreak - October 20

A supermarket in central Auckland is the latest location of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak in New Zealand.

Pak ‘n Save Mt Albert was visited by a Covid-19 case on October 14, between 5.20pm and 6.30pm.

Anyone who has visited the location at the specified time is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

On Tuesday, there were 94 new community cases of Covid-19 – the highest number of daily cases in New Zealand since the Pandemic began.

People under the age of 39 – the least vaccinated age groups in New Zealand – made up the largest group of new infections.

On Tuesday, new locations were added across Auckland, Raglan, and Hamilton.

Locations in Auckland include supermarkets, petrol stations and Washington Apartments in Eden Terrace.

Meanwhile, supermarkets, a pharmacy and a bakery were among the numerous Raglan locations to be added early on Tuesday.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

