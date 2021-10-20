Covid-19: Man who thought virus wasn't real hospitalised, urges vaccination

A traffic worker who used to think coronavirus was “b.......” is now telling people to get vaccinated, after contracting Covid-19 at his worksite.

Cainan Hall, who works as a traffic worker at a construction company in Auckland, ended up in Middlemore Hospital battling the virus.

Hall’s video to his workplace was posted to the Construction Sector Accord’s LinkedIn page, the worker describing his symptoms and urging people to get the vaccine.

“I’m pretty bad, just a lack of taste and smell, sore muscles,” said Hall.

“Just wanted to encourage you guys to get vaccinated, aye, because I don’t want you guys to go through what I’m going through. Especially your guys’ families, it’s pretty rough. I’m lucky I’m here in Middlemore, they’ve been looking after me.”

“I want to encourage you guys, just get [vaccinated] and you’ll save a lot of trouble for yourselves and your families.”

Hall’s employer said the team was shocked when their “bullet-proof” colleague contracted the virus.

Hall tested positive on October 12, after reporting he was not “feeling good” the day before. Shortly afterwards he was moved to Middlemore Hospital with breathing difficulties.

Hall initially had a complacent attitude towards getting the vaccine.

“He was just a chilled Tongan fella who didn’t think Covid would affect him,” his employer James, who did not want to provide his surname, told Stuff.

“He’s since been sending videos to all the guys, giving them updates and telling them it’s just not worth it, that it’ll affect them at some point.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff James, whose construction company is only 20-months old, says he’s seen a spike in vaccinations since Hall tested positive, as his video changed the “complacent” attitude of some workers.

James said since Hall tested positive, the workplace has seen a spike in testing and vaccinations – his 110 strong staff responding strongly to the positive test result.

“There’s been people who have gone and gotten vaccinated who were on the fence, testing is more regular,” said James.

“Some people were a bit complacent with wearing their masks around the worksites, but when I drive around now, everyone has their mask on.”

Victoria McArthur, CEO of Mates in Construction, said there had been hesitancy in the industry towards the vaccine, particularly among Māori and Pasifika, due to a variety of fears and uncertainties.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images The Construction Sector Accord has considered Hall’s story a “wake-up call” for the vaccine hesitant and resistant. They hope it becomes a driver for workers to get themselves the jab in the coming weeks.

“We call it the info-demic, some just don’t have access to the right information when it comes to vaccination,” said McArthur.

“When it comes to vaccinating these communities, it needs to be done from a place of support and kindness, showing them that if leaders and people in their community are safe when they get vaccinated, they will be too.”

The Construction Sector Accord considers Hall’s story a “wake-up call” for the vaccine hesitant and resistant. They hope it becomes a driver for workers to get themselves the jab in the coming weeks.

“Covid-19 is real, it can kill you, and vaccination is the way to combat it,” said Dean Kimpton, Transformation Director for the Accord.

Kimpton also revealed that the Accord was working with industry leaders on a roadmap for construction during alert level lockdowns, which would involve the need for reliable certification of vaccination and testing.